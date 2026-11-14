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🐱 Sweet Bastrop Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Three tiny Bastrop kittens are hoping for a safe, cozy home to grow up in. If you’ve been thinking about adding a cat to your family, these babies would love a chance.
Clover
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Bastrop County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (512) 549-5160
Clover is a young black-and-white kitten looking for a family to help her grow up safe and loved. At her age, she’s a great fit for families who want to raise a kitten from the start.
👉 Meet Clover and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charm
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Bastrop County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (512) 549-5160
Charm is a soft-colored cream/ivory baby who’s ready for a gentle, patient home. She’s still very young and will need someone to guide her as she grows.
👉 Meet Charm and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wish
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Bastrop County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (512) 549-5160
Wish is a tiny gray/blue kitten hoping her wish for a forever home comes true soon. She’s the perfect age to bond closely with her new people.
👉 Meet Wish and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Bastrop, TX, please consider visiting Bastrop County Animal Shelter or calling (512) 549-5160 to ask about Clover, Charm, or Wish. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.