Three tiny Bastrop kittens are hoping for a safe, cozy home to grow up in. If you’ve been thinking about adding a cat to your family, these babies would love a chance.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Bastrop County Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 549-5160

Clover is a young black-and-white kitten looking for a family to help her grow up safe and loved. At her age, she’s a great fit for families who want to raise a kitten from the start.

👉 Meet Clover and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Bastrop County Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 549-5160

Charm is a soft-colored cream/ivory baby who’s ready for a gentle, patient home. She’s still very young and will need someone to guide her as she grows.

👉 Meet Charm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Bastrop County Animal Shelter

Phone: (512) 549-5160

Wish is a tiny gray/blue kitten hoping her wish for a forever home comes true soon. She’s the perfect age to bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Wish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Bastrop, TX, please consider visiting Bastrop County Animal Shelter or calling (512) 549-5160 to ask about Clover, Charm, or Wish. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.