Bastrop has a solid public‑sector hiring streak right now, especially in road and infrastructure work. If you like being out in the field and helping keep local projects on track, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD)

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Location: Bastrop, LA (District 05 – Unit 215, Morehouse Parish)

(District 05 – Unit 215, Morehouse Parish) Employment type: Classified, full-time (Probational, Promotional, or Job Appointment)

(Probational, Promotional, or Job Appointment) Salary: $2,597 – $4,671 monthly + $2.00/hour premium pay for every hour worked

+ for every hour worked Schedule: 7:45 AM – 4:15 PM, Monday–Friday

Application window: Open 11/13/2026 – Closes 11/26/2026 at 11:59 PM Central

You’ll inspect road and construction work, keep detailed field diaries and reports, and help make sure projects follow DOTD standards. Great fit if you have a high school diploma or GED (or 6+ months in sub‑professional engineering or heavy/mobile equipment work) and want a clear career ladder from Inspector 1 up to 4, with state benefits, paid holidays, and retirement options.

Note: The other listings you may see for this same Construction Inspector 1–4 role (via Nunez Community College, Grambling State University, or LinkedIn) all point back to this same DOTD position in Bastrop.

If this sounds like you, don’t wait—get your application in before the deadline and share this with a friend who likes working outdoors and around heavy equipment.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.