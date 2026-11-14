📅 Vintage holiday gala supports Bastrop history Dec. 11

The Bastrop County Historical Society is hosting its annual Rendezvous Gala on Friday, December 11, 2026, from 6–10 p.m. It’s an evening of vintage holiday glamour inspired by classic Christmas movies like White Christmas.

The gala will feature seasonal food and drinks, a silent auction, and a raffle with prizes including a quarter side of beef from K Bar Beef and a 10-cubic-foot freezer. Guests are encouraged to wear retro, Hollywood-style Christmas attire.

There are several sponsorship levels with perks that may include reserved seating, VIP experiences, raffle tickets, and special seating at the downtown Lighted Christmas Parade.

The event takes place in Bastrop the evening before the Society’s Historic Homes Tour, making it a festive start to a historic holiday weekend.

Tickets and sponsorships are available online at the Bastrop County Historical Society website or in person at the Bastrop County Museum & Visitor Center.