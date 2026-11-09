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Austin

Eastside Bus Plaza offers many travel options

5 days ago
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The Richard A. Moya Eastside Bus Plaza at 363 Shady Lane, Austin, TX 78702 is a multimodal hub that connects local, regional, and long-distance travel. Riders can access CARTS rural and regional buses, CapMetro local buses, Greyhound and FlixBus intercity service, as well as e-bikes, bikeshare, rideshare, and on-demand pickup options in one location. Learn more about CARTS services: www.RideCARTS.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CARTS

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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