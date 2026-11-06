“If I Was in the NBA”: Ex-NFL Star Makes Bold Luka Doncic Claim

IMAGO / Marty Jean Louis ©Credit - Imago

While Luka Doncic’s early-season dominance with 30-40 points on a nightly basis has the league thinking of ways to defend him and limit his numbers, Ex-NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is convinced that opponents simply aren’t studying the film enough. If he were in the league, the story would’ve been different for Doncic.

“You got to study film a little better, man,”he said on the latest episode of Nightcap. “Them boys (are) supposed to be two steps ahead of him before he even makes the moves. Based on what you watched on film, based on where he's at on the court, you're supposed to know what's coming before it comes … if I was an NBA man, Luka ain't pulling that. You know what, on me, bro.”

Averaging 38.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists so far this season, Doncic has already recorded the season’s first 50+ points in the first week, dropped 40+ points in five games, and has kept the Los Angeles Lakers on a 7-2 record. The 27-year-old Slovenian guard’s offense has been a point of emphasis for opponents despite him often being labeled as “slow, sluggish” or a “defensive liability.”

However, Johnson would’ve exploited exactly those areas had he been in the NBA.

“I ain't even going to be aggressive, cause I know I'm twitchy,” he added. “I'mma keep about six inches between us. And whatever you try to do, all of them slow moves you're doing, I ain't even biting for none of that. You turn around. Boom. I got my hand in your face … Cause you ain't got the foot speed to beat me. And I know you want to do the little step back, the little erky jerk step back you be pulling. Man, I ain’t falling for that. Get out of here.”

Now, this is where Johnson’s claims become purely comical. The towering 6’8 Doncic would be a problem through and through for the 6’1 Johnson.

Moreover, those “not falling for that” sound easy unless you realize that the Slovenian has gone up against elite defenders like Jrue Holiday, Lu Dort, Marcus Smart, Ben Simmons, etc and still won games.

After all, putting the ball in the net through tricks and mind games isn’t the only thing that wins you matches the way a lot of Luka critics believe it does.

Doncic’s court vision and high basketball IQ, combined with his oversized frame, elite playmaking, and ability to manipulate defenders to change the pace of the game as needed by him and his teammates, are among the qualities that allow the Lakers to exploit mismatches and capitalize on slip-ups. Moreover, those “slow and sluggish” moves are mostly a part of his deceptive athleticism and positioning.

So, it’s easier to talk about hypothetical scenarios from the desk than it would’ve been on the actual hardwood. After all, there’s a reason why Johnson isn’t in the league, and Doncic is playing his ninth season.