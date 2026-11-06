Luka Doncic Gets MVP Race Update as NBA Award Voter Declares Clear Frontrunner

Luka Doncic [https://imgcdn.fullspectrumservicesllp.com/Luka-Doncic-4-7-300x169.webp]https://imgcdn.fullspectrumservicesllp.com/Luka-Doncic-4-7.webp Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Father Calls Out Luka Doncic ©Credits – IMAGO

After last season’s heartbreak, Luka Doncic entered this one with more fire to prove himself and lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the postseason. Two weeks into the campaign, his big numbers have already helped the team sit at 7-2. Seeing these, NBA award voter Zach Lowe made his feelings clear on the 27-year-old Slovenian guard.

“+21 with Luka on the floor, -17 per 100 with Luka off the floor,”he said, per an NBA BaseX post. “What else can you say about Luka? MVP favorite as of now, and just unguardable, completely unguardable.”

While Doncic has long been part of the MVP talks, Lowe’s involvement makes the case even stronger. Lowe is a prominent NBA analyst and ballot participant for over a decade and has been an active part of voting for Giannis Antetokounmpo as the 2020 MVP, Joel Embiid in 2023, and many others. And Doncic’s early-season dominance backs up Lowe’s claim.

Averaging 38.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists, the Lakers guard has just recorded five 40+ point games in the eight he has played so far this season. The Lakers, behind Doncic, are currently third in the Western Conference.

During the Lakers’ first-week matchup against the Utah Jazz, Doncic recorded the season’s first 50+ point game (52 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds) to secure a 132-123 win over the Jazz. He’s been on a 3-game 40+ streak, most recently with 40 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists against the Sacramento Kings this Wednesday.

The injury list might just work in Doncic’s favor, as well. With Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sidelined, and the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing without Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, the list won’t be the same as last year’s. Although many have leaned on the San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama for his two-way play and overall team success, Doncic’s offensive production has undoubtedly been superior.

But not everyone agrees with Lowe, and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is one of them.

“In order to win the MVP, you got to have the numbers," Perkins said on the Road Trippin’ Show a week ago. “But you got to be one of these top teams … I just think that the Lakers, they are going to be in the middle of the pack. Luka is going to have the numbers, but they’re not going to be a top three seed in the Western Conference.”

So far, the Lakers have mostly played against teams that posed little to no threat, whereas the Western Conference is home to proven contenders like the Spurs, the Grizzlies, the Rockets, the Wolves, etc. Moreover, injury upsets might turn the tables anytime, just as a grade 2 hamstring strain disrupted Doncic’s MVP case last year.

Luka Doncic has not won MVP honors in the NBA since his draft back in 2018, except for being named the NBA Western Conference Finals MVP in 2024. But the 27-year-old has already won six All-Star nominations and six All-NBA First Team nominations.

As the 82-game season picks up its pace, things are bound to get tougher for the Lakers, who are snowballing with the trio of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and every now and then, Walker Kessler. Nonetheless, it’ll be exciting to watch whose claim stands the test of time between Lowe and Perkins.