Knicks Superfan Ben Stiller Reacts to Dalton Knecht’s Debut

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On Oct. 19, the Lakers waived Dalton Knecht and kept Bronny James in their final roster spot. On Wednesday night, the former 17th overall pick got his first minutes in a Knicks uniform, and one putback dunk was enough to get Madison Square Garden’s most famous fan talking.

Ben Stiller shared a clip of the dunk on X, and the Knicks reposted it.

"Dalton Knecht has entered the conversation," Stiller wrote, sharing a clip of the dunk.

It was an appropriate line for a player who was not expected to play at all. Knecht was not supposed to get into the game, but Mike Brown changed his mind late in the first half. Knecht made the most of it. With just over two minutes left in the half, he cleaned up a missed three with a putback dunk, then hit a step-back 3-pointer with five seconds left.

The Knicks led 84-52 at the break, matching a franchise record for points in a half, and went on to win 135-105. The victory moved New York to .500 for the first time this season.

Knecht finished with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in 16 minutes. He added a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and a pull-up jumper with 4:43 remaining. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 33 points, so Knecht's night was a small part of the blowout, but it was the part people kept replaying.

After the game, Brown made it clear he sees more in Knecht than the shooter label he carried in Los Angeles.

"He's a scorer. He's not just a shooter. A lot of people think he's a shooter because he's white," Brown said. "I said it for you, I hope I don't get in trouble. He can go get it."

The comment was blunt, and Brown seemed to know it, but it came with a clear basketball point. He also listed Knecht's range, mid-range game and ability to get to the rim, and said he can pass.

His critique was just as direct: Dalton Knecht has to work on defense, and Brown liked that he tried to play within himself in his first game.

Stiller is one of the Knicks' best-known longtime fans. A nod from him is a cultural stamp of approval that rarely goes to a two-way player in garbage-time minutes. For Knecht, who has spent the past month watching his NBA path narrow, that matters.

Knecht’s path to this point hasn’t been smooth. As a rookie with the Lakers in 2024-25, he had a breakout nine-game stretch in November, averaging 18.9 points on 55% shooting and 52% from three, including a 37-point game against the Utah Jazz. He finished that season at 9.1 points per game.

But his minutes dropped sharply last season, when he averaged just 4.2 points in 54 games, and the Lakers waived him on the eve of the new season.

That run is why teams were interested once he cleared waivers, and why he chose New York, calling it his best opportunity.

The former Tennessee star signed a two-way deal with the Knicks on Oct. 23, which means he splits time between the NBA and the G League. He began with Westchester, the team's affiliate, because Brown wanted game reps over inactivity.

As a two-way player, Knecht can split time between the Knicks and their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. Brown said early on that he wanted Knecht playing in Westchester rather than sitting on the NBA bench.

If he can show he can defend in New York's system, the coach appears willing to play him.

Lakers fans, meanwhile, have noticed. Some have used Knecht's debut to question the decision to keep Bronny over him, which adds a layer of drama to a game that was otherwise a blowout.

For now, the reaction was exactly what a player in Knecht's position needs. A famous fan took notice, the coach praised his scoring, and the team won comfortably. The next few games will show whether he can stay there.