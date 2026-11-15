Until last season, LeBron James was still beating Father Time, performing at an All-Star level in Year 23 at age 41. But after joining a loaded Philadelphia 76ers team, James has finally started to show his age, particularly on the defensive end.

That is why former teammate and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes Nick Nurse should rethink how he uses LeBron. Instead of asking him to chase quicker forwards on the perimeter, Perkins wants James moved to center, where his declining speed would be less exposed.

“Imagine him having to slide his puppies to guard a slower person on the perimeter because most bigs are hanging on the perimeter. I would rather Bron have to deal with an Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen than have to deal with the speed of Jayson Tatum or one of those quick perimeter players,” Perkins explained.

LeBron finally looks his age

Turning 42 next month, Year 24 LeBron looks nowhere near the player he was last season, at least physically. He’s significantly slower and no longer has what was left of his explosion. Although that was expected, not many thought the drop-off would be this sudden.

And so, with Father Time starting to beat LeBron, Perkins thinks matching him up with slower big men would not only make him look better on the court, but also make him more valuable to the team. James successfully guarding Karl-Anthony Towns on several possessions during their season-opening win over the New York Knicks is proof of that.

He has started at center 15 times

To Nurse’s credit, he experimented with LeBron starting at center when the Sixers played the Detroit Pistons earlier this season, and, safe to say, it was a disappointment. Although the Sixers played minus Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown in that game, they were easily outrebounded 54-37 and suffered a double-digit loss.

Although James started at center 14 times with the 2021-22 Lakers, he told reporters after the game that he hoped that was the last time he opened at five for the Sixers.

“Well, s— we got an MVP over there. I’m not here to have a sustainable role at the 5,” James said. “You got Joel Embiid on the team. … If I was to say I was signed here to have a sustainable role at the 5, I don’t think none of us would actually want that. I can do it, but… we have Embiid.”​

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RJ also said the Sixers don’t need a “feared LeBron”

Meanwhile, Jefferson explained that the Sixers don’t really need LeBron to be the dominant player he once was, nor do they need him to be statistically productive during the 82-game regular season. RJ used Washington Wizards legend Michael Jordan to drive home his point that the Sixers don’t need a feared version of LeBron.

“I played against a 40-year-old Michael Jordan. I’m not gonna disrespect MJ, but I’m saying it was like you were going in there with containment ideas and he didn’t have a team this good,” he stated. “You were like, ‘Oh, let’s contain him.'” Jefferson shared.

“He still hit us for 40 in one game. But my point is that even at that space, Michael Jordan and his team and what they were doing, it was a contain versus Jordan at 32, who was averaging 30 a night. Like, that’s a different human being.”

Sure, James showed he can guard Towns, maybe Mobley and Allen. But as Jefferson said, it’s hard seeing him matched up against the Jokics and Goberts of the West. Maybe he can play a few center minutes now and then, but moving him permanently to center, as Perk suggested, may not be a good idea.

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