Matt Barnes never shied away from a confrontation. If anything, the 14-year NBA veteran sought it. Whether he was getting into it with an opponent or standing up for a teammate, Barnes was always in the thick of things when a situation got heated. Some of those moments even made the headlines, such as when he faked the ball right in Kobe Bryant’s mug in 2010.

Away from the hardcourt, however, Barnes had a personal situation he couldn’t settle with a hard foul or a few choice words.

His infidelity nearly ended his marriage. In a recent interview with Candace Cameron Bure, the retired forward opened up about the affair, the damage it caused and how spirituality helped him win her back.

Barnes’ unchecked cheating

The cheating culture around the NBA is its worst-kept secret. Enes Kanter Freedom claimed at least 95 percent of the league cheats, while Jason Maxiell admitted to an insane body count while he was still playing.

Barnes was no exception.

“I felt that a lot of it had to do with with past traumas from my childhood, privileges of a professional athlete and taking care of a village, but being selfish in my priorities and my infidelity,” Barnes told the “Full House” actress in her podcast.

“Now, I have a beautiful wife… We were together before this hit, maybe six years and my cheating caught up with me. She found out about it… and she just couldn’t do it no more.”

“As hard as it was to lose her, I understand why. If the shoe is on the other foot, I would’ve done the same thing. We literally split in the beginning of 2025 and I thought we were done,” he added.

Barnes’ then-girlfriend and current wife is Anansa Sims. They met at UCLA in the 90s but never dated and both had previous relationships. They reconnected in 2018 through mutual friends, specifically Kobe’s sister, Shaya.

The pair’s on-and-off relationship followed a chaotic pattern. They split in early 2020. Then, they reconciled in 2021 after Matt issued a public apology, got engaged in 2022 and broke up again in 2025.

Sims, a model, was previously married to former NFL defensive tackle David Patterson, Jr. They had three kids together, but Sims and Patterson had already divorced before Barnes came into the picture. Anansa and Matt have two kids of their own.

Matt began attending church

As Barnes admitted, he thought everything between him and Sims was over. He knew it was his doing and he was ready to face the consequences.

However, something changed that completely changed his outlook. Since 2024, Barnes had begun receiving invitations to attend church. He was not religious and was never raised as one, so he ignored them.

One day, he decided to check out a church his friend, J. Valentine, goes to. Valentine, a San Francisco-based R&B singer-songwriter, was one of the guys who invited Barnes in 2024. So, when he saw Matt trying to stay low-key in a corner, Valentine was surprised.

“When I finally went in there for myself… I felt a butterfly tingling good feeling. I knew I was in the right place. I knew this is where I need to be, and this is where I need to plant my flag and start understanding and be more open-minded,” Barnes stated.

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Rekindling the romance and marrying the love of his life

Barnes then learned to read the Bible. He wasn’t trying to become an expert, but he tried “reading passages here and there” and could immediately tell the difference. From there, the 2017 NBA champion saw changes in how he dealt with people, seeing more opportunities in his business and other areas.

An opportunity he wouldn’t pass up, however, was inviting Sims to church. Barnes knew that his ex was already into that stuff, so it wasn’t a particularly hard sell. The biggest surprise, though, is Barnes’ consistency.

“I stayed along that path. And as a family, we continued to gather together for the kids… We still hung out as a big group. Our kids were like, ‘You guys need to do this. You need to work it out.’ Finally, in December of last year, I got the courage to say… ‘Will you walk this journey with me?'” Barnes recalled.

As Barnes continued to prove himself, there was only one way their relationship should go.

“As I started checking those boxes off, she’s like, ‘Well, let’s get married… If you’re serious, marry me.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious,'” he continued.

The weather nearly ruined the plan, but the couple got ahead. About three days before the actual wedding day, they found a one-stop place where they could tie the knot and get it over with. Twenty-something people attended and the rest is history.

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