Patrick Ewing‘s reputation as one of the NBA’s greatest centers was built on toughness, dominance and competitive spirit. However, the former New York Knicks superstar found himself at the center of an entirely different kind of spotlight in 2001, when testimony from an Atlanta strip club scandal exposed his encounters with dancers.

A former dancer in the club claimed that the owner dismissed her complaints about illegal sexual activities, one of which involved Ewing. The controversy emerged during the federal racketeering trial involving Atlanta’s Gold Club, an upscale strip club owned by Steve Kaplan.

Prosecutors alleged that Kaplan used celebrity connections, VIP entertainment and sexual favors to attract wealthy customers. At the same time, he was accused of running an operation involving financial fraud and organized crime.

Former Gold Club dancer Debbie Pinson testified that she witnessed another dancer engage in a sexual act with Ewing. According to Pinson, she raised her concern with Kaplan, but the club owner’s response made it clear that he was more interested in protecting the establishment’s celebrity connections than in addressing the issue.

“I told you to mind your own business. You won’t be complaining when we are sitting in the front row at Madison Square Garden,” Pinson recalled Kaplan telling her.

Ewing admitted to receiving sexual favors at the Atlanta club

The allegations became even more damaging when Ewing himself appeared in federal court on July 23, 2001. He was called as a prosecution witness and gave jurors a firsthand account of what happened during his visits to the establishment.

Ewing came clean about visiting the Gold Club approximately 10 to 12 times. He also did not deny receiving sexual favors from dancers, although Patrick insisted that he had not paid for any of the encounters. On all occasions, the Knicks big man claimed that he was told that the expenses had been taken care of.

“They started fondling me, I got aroused, they performed oral sex on me. I hung around a little bit and talked to them, then I left,” Ewing shamelessly admitted at the time.

Some of Ewing’s NBA peers were also dragged into the scandal

Ewing was not the only prominent NBA personality mentioned during the proceedings. Allegedly, NBA All-Stars Dikembe Mutombo and Antonio Davis were also among the high-profile customers who had engaged in sexual activities with the club’s dancers.

Another former Gold Club dancer, Jana Pelnis, testified that Kaplan paid her $400 after she and a colleague staged a sexual show for Ewing. She also described encounters involving Mutombo.

A former manager, meanwhile, alleged that Davis was one of the customers who were having sex with the dancers. Davis vehemently denied the allegations and filed a $50-million lawsuit against the former club manager.

Apart from NBA stars, Gold Club also allegedly catered to a couple of NFL and MLB stars.

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The club owner’s guilty plea brought the Ewing scandal to an end

The Gold Club trial lasted about 14 weeks before taking an unexpected turn. Instead of continuing to fight the allegations, Kaplan agreed to plead guilty to a federal racketeering charge, thereby ending his lengthy courtroom battle.

It ended the scandal. However, for the Hall of Fame center, it became an uncomfortable chapter outside an otherwise celebrated basketball career.

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