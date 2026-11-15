Mario Kasun is a name that only the most die-hard NBA fans who passionately followed the league in the early 2000s will remember. The 7’1″, 260-pound Croatian center logged just 73 appearances for the Orlando Magic between 2004 and 2006.

However, Kasun and Howard, despite great off-court chemistry, struggled to complement each other on the court, as they were two big men doing fairly similar things.

There, Dwight, as the No. 1 overall pick of the draft, was the undisputed first choice, while Kasun, as the 41st pick in the second round, received only crumbs.

After two years in the NBA, Kasun returned to Europe

Kasun averaged 2.7 points and 2.6 rebounds and after two seasons in the NBA, he decided to return to Europe. Barcelona was his next destination, a Spanish powerhouse dominating Europe at the time, but the adaptation for Kasun was harder than expected for various reasons.

“My teammates, they used to give me money sometimes,” Kasun said on the “Jao Mile TV” podcast. “They knew I was living with my female friend and her family whom I met while I spent two years at summer camps. I called her Joka, that’s my black sister. They are from the Dominican Republic and there were seven of us in the house.”

“I had to pay the rent, d—n it. Do you understand me? And then she even helped me get that first card to pay for the television, a bed on credit so I could get a good credit score to be able to buy a car, to be able to do this,” Kasun added. “You know? You arrive in Barcelona, they kick you out, they say figure it out on your own.”

Kasun earned nearly $2 million in the NBA

Although he didn’t play much in Orlando, Kasun could take comfort in the fact that over his two seasons with the team, he earned just shy of $2 million. Considering how much he contributed on the court, that was more than good money and he was still young enough to dominate European basketball for years.

Kasun showed flashes of his talent at times in Barcelona, but due to the coach’s tyrannical approach, in 2008, during a Spanish League game, Kasun left the floor in a near-collapsed state, complaining of chest pain and labored breathing. He was immediately admitted to the hospital, where he underwent a series of tests and was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia.

The surgery lasted as long as nine hours and Kasun decided on his own initiative to return to basketball. Aside from love for the game, as he admitted, his financial situation wasn’t the brightest. You might ask how that is possible, given that he returned with nearly two million dollars earned from the NBA alone?

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Kasun was almost broke after he came back to Europe

After being selected in the 2002 draft, Kasun played two seasons in Germany and won a championship title with Frankfurt. When the Magic called him up to the NBA in 2004, Frankfurt demanded a $1.5 million buyout to terminate his valid contract.

According to NBA rules at the time, teams were allowed to pay only between $350,000 and $450,000 to buy out a player’s contract in Europe. The difference of roughly one million dollars had to be covered out of the player’s own pocket.

Once high U.S. taxes and the installments to pay off the million-dollar buyout to Frankfurt were deducted from his salary, Kasun was left literally without money for basic necessities.

The Croatian center eventually got back on his feet and put together several solid seasons in Europe. Still, he never truly fulfilled his massive potential and while he did earn decent money over the course of his career, it was nowhere near the levels expected for a player of his pedigree.

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