The NBA locker room has traditionally been one of basketball’s most important spaces as it offers players a place to prepare, recover and decompress. However, the league’s longstanding policy of allowing reporters inside has raised questions about how much privacy players should surrender in exchange for media access.

All-Star guard Paul George brought the debate back into focus when he described how uncomfortable the experience was involving reporters, specifically males, entering the locker room while they were still undressed.

For George and his fellow NBA players, the final buzzer does not necessarily mean the working day is over. After competing for 48 minutes, they still have to shower, refresh and mentally process what happened before facing questions from journalists.

PG believes the media’s presence during that vulnerable period creates an unnecessary invasion of privacy.

“You got to understand, bro, like, the game might be over and 10 minutes after that, all the reporters are coming in, I would say majority of the locker room, bro, they’re naked, like, we’re in towels, we’re naked, we just got out the shower and then you have these reporters in there,” George said on “Podcast P.”

George recalled an NBA reporter’s strange behavior

Paul’s concern was not limited to being interviewed immediately after a game. He also questioned whether these journalists could maintain appropriate boundaries or even understand that they exist.

As he tackled the issue, George was reminded of an incident in which male NBA reporters crossed the players’ boundaries by deciding to discuss what they had seen inside the locker room.

George also recalled a very uncomfortable moment in which another male reporter was unapologetically checking them out.

“There was an incident where guys would talk about this situation,” George said. “There was a reporter in Washington that would stare at dudes’ meat while they’re, like, you know, changing.”

George did not publicly identify the journalist mentioned above. Moreover, his allegation should be understood as his personal account.

Another NBA star also had a locker room issue

George wasn’t the only NBA personality who has shared his locker room experiences in public. In October 2021, former New Jersey Nets forward Richard Jefferson publicly confronted an NBA ballboy over an identical issue.

RJ was upset after the ballboy accused him of being rude on TikTok. In a fiery response, Jefferson blasted the ballboy and relentlessly called him out for not only staring at his penis while inside the locker room but also comparing it with other NBA players.

“You literally admit to looking at our junks when we were in the locker room…And this is another thing that I want people to really observe here. You’re not just saying, ‘Ooh I saw Richard’s junk.’ No. You’re talking about in comparison to other men in the locker room,” Jefferson exclaimed.

“The biggest you saw. Well, it might be true,” he continued. “The point is, that is why I did not interact with you… That’s why I didn’t talk to you, because you were looking at our junks the whole time. And you felt so comfortable, you decided, ‘I don’t mind. I’ll do TikToks and talk about comparing grown men’s junks in the locker room.”

Related: “We were miserable” – Paul Pierce said he and Kobe Bryant both considered leaving before reviving Lakers-Celtics rivalry

NBA locker room policies and the ongoing privacy debate

The NBA allows locker room access to give reporters opportunities to interview players after games. However, when access resumed for the 2022-23 season, the league introduced stricter rules, allowing Tier 1 media members inside the arena 30 minutes before games, after a 20-minute cooling-off period. Other journalists must use designated media areas.

While the NBA has already addressed the issue with its reasonable policies, former NBPA executive Michele Roberts criticized the practice as an invasion of privacy back in 2015. She questioned the need for reporters to remain when they had no questions after regularly seeing them “just staring” at the players.

As it stands, the NBA seems to have found a balance between media access and players’ privacy. However, that doesn’t guarantee that what George and Jefferson experienced wouldn’t happen again.

Related: “You need prayer” – Charles Barkley faced a sexual harassment complaint after a locker-room interview