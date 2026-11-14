Blake Griffin decided to walk away from basketball at just 35 years old. He still appeared capable of contributing, but after years of battling injuries, Griffin felt his body had been through enough.

Basketball fans will remember him the most from his days with the Los Angeles Clippers, the “Lob City” era. He belongs in the rare circle of players who were so dominant from the start that he was selected as an All-Star as a rookie.

Then, year after year, he improved his game, especially his shooting, becoming one of the best power forwards in the game. Griffin never won a championship in L.A., even though he probably should’ve, given how talented those Clippers teams were over the years.

Unfortunately, after leaving the Clippers, the beginning of the end began. Besides one good season with the Detroit Pistons, Griffin’s numbers drastically fell, finishing his last season with just 4.1 points per game.

Since his last game, more than three years have passed. And when he recalls certain periods, he does not regret retiring.

Griffin feels relieved not having a tight schedule

With at least 82 games to go in the regular season, it is pretty hard to have a normal life. All the traveling and sometimes back-to-back games don’t leave much space for free time. In his last season, Griffin wanted to focus on spending more time with his family. And to achieve that, he had to miss the whole season, even though the Celtics wanted him to play.

In his conversation with Zach Baron for GQ, Blake said there are parts of basketball he feels relieved about not going through anymore. And being somewhere on the most random day, going to training instead of being at home with his family, is one of them.

“I’ll get a FaceTime from a buddy who’s still playing. And he’s like in three-degree weather in Chicago on Tuesday in January. And he’s going to shoot around. You’re like, ‘Oof.’ I don’t know if I miss that part.’ So there’s, like, you know, perspective,” explained Griffin.

Griffin still misses the games

On the other hand, after experiencing close games at the highest level, Griffin admits he misses that feeling the most. He told the story of when he was with the Clippers; he hit two last-second game-winners. The crowd’s reaction and how he felt in the moment, as he mentioned, are things he wishes he could feel again.

“I miss games. Like, I, especially the end of the fourth quarter of a close game. When I’m watching, I’m like, ‘Oh, man, that looks fun,'” said Blake. “The games were just, they were the best. They’re the best.”

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Moment Blake knew it was time to end it

Even though the games made Blake excited, having to deal with all the other obligations like traveling, practicing or recovering was just a bit too much for him. And, as a real professional, Griffin didn’t want to do the job partially. It hurt, but at least he knew he had given his all to basketball.

“As I got older, it was, like, some of the things that came along with it. I think that’s what I wasn’t really prepared for, when I wasn’t excited to do that. You know, for a full season. That’s when I knew it was time to step away,” said Griffin.

Unfortunately, Griffin didn’t end up with any of the biggest achievements, like an MVP or a championship. Still, he had one of the best rookie seasons of all time and was named an All-Star six times.

Also, while he was still at his athletic peak, we’re probably talking about one of the most must-see stars in NBA history, just because you didn’t know who he was going to posterize next. All in all, that’s a pretty good resume.

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