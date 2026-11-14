Kobe Bryant spent much of his career chasing Michael Jordan‘s greatness, trying to emulate almost everything he did on the court. However, he never intended to use the same approach in life after basketball.

While Jordan eventually became one of the most famous NBA team owners of his time, Bryant had a different vision for his second act. Their contrasting passions became apparent during Bryant’s farewell season, when he explained that owning an NBA franchise was not particularly appealing to him.

During Bryant’s final visit to Charlotte, Jordan, then the Hornets team owner, sent him a video tribute before the game. That’s when reporters became intrigued to hear whether Kobe was interested in following MJ’s footsteps and becoming an NBA team boss once he finally hung up his sneakers.

“No, he and I differ entirely when it comes to that,” Bryant said when asked about transitioning to being a team owner like Jordan. “He’s a mathematician. He loves math. He loves numbers, loves dealing with numbers. I don’t. I could care less. I suck at math. So from that perspective, I’m not going to be looking at cap numbers and all that other stuff. I just have no interest in it.”

Jordan knew Kobe would still be competitive in his post-NBA career

Having experienced the challenges of transitioning away from the game, MJ understood that retirement could be difficult for someone like Bryant, who had also built his identity around winning. Even though Kobe dismissed the idea of becoming an NBA team owner, Jordan believed his younger counterpart would eventually find another outlet for his competitive instincts.

In fact, in his farewell message to Bryant, the six-time NBA champion even explained why he believed the Los Angeles Lakers legend would end up like him in retirement.

“Your next step in your next career is going to be something that I’m pretty sure you’re going to have to figure out,” Jordan said in the video tribute to Bryant. “From a competitive standpoint, I’m pretty sure you’re just like me. You’re going to have to find other ways to utilize that competitive drive.”

Kobe’s post-NBA ventures

Jordan’s prediction was somehow accurate. Bryant did not pursue a sports team management career, but his determination to excel translated into several business ventures.

Bryant had already started preparing for life after basketball even before announcing his retirement in 2015. A year earlier, “Black Mamba” founded Kobe Inc., a company designed to develop his global brand and pursue business opportunities.

Apart from that, Kobe also partnered with entrepreneur Jeff Stibel to establish Bryant Stibel, a venture capital firm that officially launched in 2016. The investment firm focused on technology, media and data companies. Its portfolio included industry leaders such as Dell Technologies, Alibaba, LegalZoom and Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite.

Moreover, Bryant became an early investor in BodyArmor, acquiring a 10 percent stake for approximately $6 million. Coca-Cola eventually acquired the remaining stake in 2021, valuing BodyArmor at $5.6 billion.

Throughout that journey, Bryant used his competitive instincts to identify potential growth. Just as Jordan envisioned.

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Kobe’s passion for storytelling

Perhaps the most unexpected part of Bryant’s second career was his decision to become a storyteller. Through Granity Studios, a multimedia production company he established in 2013, Kobe explored opportunities to combine sports, education, animation and fictional storytelling.

One of his most successful projects was “Dear Basketball,” an animated short based on the poem he published in 2015 to announce his retirement from the NBA. The film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2018, making Bryant the first professional athlete to win an Oscar in that category.

Looking back, it’s fascinating to realize that even though Kobe and Jordan were identical as players, they did not share the same interests outside basketball. However, they proved that one thing they always had in common was that they strove to succeed at whatever they chose to do.

Related: Ex-NBA player on overlooked similarity between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant