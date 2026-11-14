Before the 2022-2023 Denver Nuggets, who won the franchise’s only NBA championship, a 2008-2009 roster had nearly the same potential. With one-time champion Chauncey Billups and a 24-year-old, two-time All-Star at the time Carmelo Anthony as their leaders, it finally seemed, after a long time, that the Nuggets had a shot to actually win it all.

While Billups and Anthony handled the offense, Kenyon Martin, their starting power forward, anchored their defense. Kenyon knew his role on that squad and had no problem doing it; he knew it was the only way to success and a potential deep playoff run.

Their connection on the court was so strong they could have played without a coach. And if you asked Martin, “not having” their coach, George Karl, ended up being the turning point for Denver.

Kenyon Martin didn’t hit it off with George Karl

Since the 2004-05 season, when Martin first started to play under Karl, it was pretty clear they wouldn’t get along. And it quickly proved to be true, as one-time All-Star claimed he wanted to fight his own head coach during the 2006 playoff series.

Martin also pointed out earlier this year that Karl didn’t want to change his approach toward Black players on his roster. The former first overall pick interpreted it as a way of showing the players he was superior to them, and, sure enough, it showed on the court.

Even though Karl had a great coaching career, eventually winning Coach of the Year in the 2012-13 season, before the 2009 Playoffs he was knocked out in the first round every time, when he was coaching the Nuggets.

And when players “ran the show,” they got to the WCF. In that case, all Karl could do was sit and watch, and Martin told him to do the same.

“The man wasn’t allowed to coach. Like, what are you drawing up? Something to lose the damn game?” said Martin, “Sit over there and shut up.”

In crunch time, it was either Billups or Anthony

Martin was most annoyed by Karl’s belief that his players don’t understand what to do in a close game. As he pointed out in the ‘TFU podcast’, there was no need for anything more than a simple game of pick-and-roll between Chauncey and Carmelo.

Martin especially praised Anthony, despite him being one of the youngest players on that roster. When it was time to seal the deal, the ball would go to him. That season, Carmelo averaged a respectable 27.2 points per game in the 2009 playoffs, and most importantly, he knew how to perform in clutch situations.

“Chautny delegating, getting his. Melo getting his. All right, fourth quarter, 15 take us home. We don’t need to draw nothing up the last three seconds. Get a ball to 15 or Chauncey to make a shot or get a ball to 15 and get the hell out the way,” explained Martin, “Chauncey, you and Melo running a side pick-and-roll. They got a decision to make.”

Nuggets had one good playoff run

If anyone had said the Nuggets would have won the NBA championship if they had gotten to the Finals, they wouldn’t have been entirely dismissed by NBA fans at the time. Unfortunately, they went against the eventual champions, the Los Angeles Lakers, who were on a revenge tour after losing to the Boston Celtics the year before.

In the following 2010 season, when everyone expected the Nuggets to take another leap after reaching the WCF in 2009, they were eliminated in the first round by the Utah Jazz. It took them 10 years to reach the Western Conference Finals again in 2020, where they lost to the Lakers in the Orlando Bubble.

It is hard to say whether it was only Karl’s fault for the Nuggets’ lack of permanent success in the playoffs and losing the respect of his players. On the one hand, K-Mart wasn’t the only player who had problems with the head coach, since Melo also had issues with Karl.

On the other hand, one year after a great playoff series win, which the players were in charge of, and the coach stepped back, it turned out to be a disaster. The series against the Lakers was the Nuggets’ only real chance at a championship in the 2000s.