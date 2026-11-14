The 1984 NBA Finals already had everything a Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry could offer. Larry Bird and Magic Johnson were meeting on the biggest stage and every possession carried the weight of a rivalry that would define the decade.

Then Celtics power forward Kevin McHale changed the series’ temperature.

With the Celtics trailing 76-70 in Game 4 at The Forum, Lakers big man Kurt Rambis grabbed the ball and drove towards the basket. McHale stepped across and wrapped his arm around him, sending the Laker crashing to the floor.

Changing the Finals

The hard foul immediately cleared both benches and became one of the defining images of the rivalry. Bird later looked back on the moment with considerably less outrage than the Lakers did.

In his book, “Bird Watching: On Playing and Coaching The Game I Love,” Larry Legend spoke about the significance and impact of McHale’s clothesline foul on Rambis.

“When Kevin McHale clotheslined Kurt Rambis as he was heading in for a layup, the networks show a clip of it whenever they talk about ‘playoff intensity.’ There’s no question in my mind that Kevin didn’t mean to do it, but after he did, it turned the whole series around,” Bird wrote.

“The Lakers never really liked physical contact and we got them intimidated after that,” he continued.

McHale gave Boston the spark it needed

As Bird described it, the timing of that foul mattered as much as the foul itself. The Celtics had entered Game 4 down 2-1 after suffering a 137-104 blowout defeat in the previous game. Bird had publicly challenged his teammates after that loss and the C’s needed a spark.

McHale’s foul on Rambis became that moment.

Unsurprisingly, the controversial play prompted a series of altercations, but the Celtics ultimately overcame the Lakers and won, 129-125 in OT. Boston would go on and win the championship in seven games.

McHale later admitted that the outcome of his attempt was more severe than expected. Bird’s point, however, was about the mentality required to survive the postseason.

“You need to find somebody who, if your opponent is coming in for a layup, every once in a while is willing to knock him down. That’s just the way this league is,” Bird pointed out.

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Bird linked the foul to flopping

Years later, Bird offered another intriguing perspective on the incident while discussing the subject on ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary about the Celtics-Lakers rivalry. According to Larry Legend, that play was more than just an epitome of intensity and physicality in the NBA.

It was the start of all the flopping in the league.

“Well, that’s where all the flopping started,” Bird said in the documentary. “I don’t think Kevin hit him that hard.”

Bird’s remarks were hard to believe. It’s obvious that Rambis took a hard shot, so Larry’s words were probably a tongue-in-cheek situation a little bit.

Decades have passed, but McHale’s clothesline on Rambis remains replayed whenever basketball’s most intense rivalries are discussed. It is likely to stay that way, but for Bird and the Celtics, it meant more, as it ignited one of their historic championship runs.

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