Take one of the best defenders ever. Then take one of the best scorers ever. Put them in a matchup.

Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan.

Definitely an interesting one to think about. And it gets even more interesting once you hear Rodman’s take on it. He shared it during his July 2026 appearance on the “Above the Rim” podcast.

The timeline

Rodman took fans back to when he wassomewhere between 26 and 28, by his own account. That was around the time he spent chasing Jordan as a member of the Detroit Pistons.

When most fans think of Rodman and Jordan, they see them in Chicago Bulls red. After all, the two won three straight titles with the franchise.

Rodman was already in his mid-30s when he landed in Chicago, though. So the battles with Jordan he was talking about didn’t come at Bulls practice. They came years earlier, when they were still on opposite sides.

Related: “Bring your money” – Stephen Jackson reveals Michael Jordan’s response to “All The Smoke” invitation

Two Bulls stars he says he stopped

Rodman loved the toughest assignment on defense. Most defenders say the same. A lot of them start backing off, though, once it’s time to guard the very best scorers in the league. The Worm didn’t. At least not when it came to Jordan. He actually loved going up against the five-time MVP.

Part of the reason why?

“Michael Jordan couldn’t score on me,” said Rodman.

Don’t believe him? Rodman said there’s actual proof. You just have to “look at the tape.”

Do that, and you might notice something else the two-time DPOY claimed. Scottie Pippen couldn’t score on him either, Rodman said in the same breath.

The Bad Boys slowed MJ together

Rodman pointed to the eye test. The numbers back him up, too. At least to some extent.

Take the 1988 playoffs.

Jordan went from 45.2 points per game (first round) to 27.4 a night (second round). That drop played a big part in the Pistons sending the Bulls home in five games.

A year later, the two teams met again. This time in the Eastern Conference finals.

Jordan averaged 29.7 points per game. It was his lowest scoring average of the entire postseason. He also only shot 46 percent from the field.

Detroit eventually won in six.

Was Rodman the only one guarding him? Not quite. Joe Dumars and Vinnie Johnson did it too. That was the whole idea behind the famous “Jordan Rules.” Chuck Daly wanted help coming from everyone on his roster.

So Rodman’s claim maybe needs a small adjustment. If Jordan really couldn’t score on him, his former teammates deserve some credit for that.

That aside, His Airness wasn’t even the toughest player he ever had to guard. In the same interview, Rodman gave that title to a Los Angeles Lakers legend, stating, “One of those athletes that I could not figure out.”

Related: Ex-Disney star reveals how Michael Jordan got out of giving hundreds of kids free Jordans