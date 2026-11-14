During his prime years in the NBA, Allen Iverson was the textbook definition of swag. He proudly wore his favorite brands and didn’t mind spending a lot on his pregame outfits. Apparently, everything “The Answer” put on back then was brand-new.

One of Iverson’s former Philadelphia 76ers teammates once divulged his unusual habit during road games. In a Forbes article, the anonymous former Sixer revealed Iverson hated bringing luggage on the road. In fact, he never did.

How Iverson bought clothes on every road trip

Instead, the 2001 NBA season MVP would arrive in a new city carrying loads of cash and would purchase everything he needed and wanted to wear for that trip.

“Perhaps the telltale indicator of Iverson’s divorce from financial reality, however, was an anecdote I received via a former teammate of Iverson’s from his days with the Philadelphia 76ers. This player, raised on a far higher standard of fiduciary responsibility, was amused and stunned by “A.I.’s” money habits,” per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“He related how on many road trips Iverson refused to carry baggage, evidently seeking to remain as unencumbered from physical things as he was of basketball defenders. Because of this habit, Iverson would buy a full selection of new clothes, shoes, and other expensive items at each new destination with rolls of cash he carried on his person.”

Everything was disposable for Iverson

The mind-blowing part wasn’t that Iverson would buy luxurious things that matched his superstar status. After all, he was one of the NBA’s most popular players at the time, and his lifestyle often reflected the larger-than-life persona he carried on and off the court.

What was unbelievable about the story is what happened after Iverson’s shopping spree. After using them, instead of carefully packing everything into bags for the trip home, A.I. would leave the purchases behind or hand them over to someone.

It was as if, for Iverson, bringing a suitcase was more trouble than it was actually worth.

“Moreover, upon departure, he would leave all those goodies behind in his hotel room or just give them away.”

Iverson’s financial struggle was by the byproduct of his expensive lifestyle

The story sounds wild and quite funny until you put it beside the financial problems that followed. Anybody who heard this Iverson story knows very well that sustaining that kind of impractical lifestyle was nearly impossible.

Iverson reportedly earned more than $154 million in NBA salary alone. His endorsements brought in a couple of millions more. Yet by 2012, Forbes reported that the four-time NBA scoring champion was facing serious financial problems, including an almost $1 million debt to a Georgia jeweler.

There was no evidence that Iverson had officially filed for bankruptcy, but his finances were clearly in severe distress.

Iverson eventually came to understand the lesson himself. He no longer sees money as something that would continuously come. He became much more reflective about the mistakes he made.

However, A.I. doesn’t completely blame his past spending habits for his financial downfall. Instead, Iverson pointed to being overly generous to people.

“If you implement the word NO in your vocabulary. And if you can’t, if you can’t use no, use uh-uh,” he once said. “Just be able to use it. You know, it took a long time for me to put that word in my vocabulary. You know what I mean? Because you always think that you can take care of the world and you learn the hard way that you can’t. You know what I mean? Just fortunately enough for me is that I am, and I did do more than just become a great basketball player.”

Iverson was fortunate to bounce back after becoming VP of Reebok Basketball.

In retrospect, Iverson once had more than enough money to buy a new wardrobe in every city and leave it behind before boarding the next flight. Today, his story is about what he lost and, more importantly, what he learned from the experience.