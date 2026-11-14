Paul George is experiencing a major resurgence late into his NBA career with the Boston Celtics. Donning green and white, the veteran forward is fully healthy, playing under a new system that allows him to thrive on both ends, and enjoying a more consistent role.

However, despite his return to his old form, his former teammate, Montrezl Harrell, still remembers a different version of him from their time together with the Los Angeles Clippers.

For Harrell, that different version of George emerged during a defensive miscommunication in their 2020 Western Conference semifinals clash against the Denver Nuggets. On a recent episode of “Kowch Potatoes Podcast,” Harrell revisited that play – he still was not happy about it.

“I’m not even going to lie to you, bro. Basketball out the window, bro. I will put hands on you,” Harrell recalled. “Just f–k all this, bro. You feel me? I said, mentally, I went there. I shouldn’t have came back, bro. With all that, even the play, how it played out, it showed that I shouldn’t have been there.”

Harrell almost fought George

In the 2019-2020 season, the Clippers won 49 games and reached the playoffs. In the first round, they defeated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in six games before setting up a semifinals showdown against the Nuggets.

Looking back on that series, Harrell dwelled on one particular defensive play involving George. According to the center, the Clippers had planned to trap Jokic during pick-and-rolls. However, Harrell said the nine-time All-Star attempted his own coverage, leading to the Serbian scoring.

Then, instead of owning up to his mistake, Harrell said George blamed him during the timeout.

“Tried to start talking to me crazy and then tried to address me like, ‘Bro, who you talking to?’ Once he said that, all the basketball went out the window,” Harrell said. “I didn’t think about nothing else. Lou had to grab me, Pat came up and grabbed me.”

“I swear to God, I ain’t think about nothing else. I said, ‘Bro, I will beat your a–. F–k all the basketball s–t. I would knock you the f–k out, bro,'” he added.

Harrell doesn’t see eye-to-eye with PG

The Clippers ultimately lost the series, as Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets came back from 3-1 to advance to the conference semifinals. That ended up being Harrell’s last season with the Clippers. He averaged 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds during his three-year stint. He also won Sixth Man of the Year in his last season with them.

Harrell went on to suit up for four more teams before he began playing overseas. Clearly, he had his best years with the Clippers. And to this day, he believes that his disagreements with George during their time in LA influenced the organization’s decision to not re-sign him.

“Me and that boy don’t see eye-to-eye, and we ain’t on no terms, so I don’t make comments about him,” he said. “I stated that in the tribute interview I did as well, regarding how me and him got into it in that bubble situation. I feel like that had a strong trajectory on why the Clippers didn’t sign me back the following year, so I don’t make comments on him.”

Harrell reportedly attempting an NBA comeback

At 32, Harrell still has years left in the NBA. And in September, he made his intention to return to the league as he reportedly participated in the G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

“Overall, I’m not going to lie, it was good, man,” he said via Rockets Wire.

For now, Harrell remains suspended until January 2027 after failing to complete a drug test in Australia. Until then, he will have to watch George continue to thrive with the Celtics.