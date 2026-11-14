Michael Jordan had already made a strong case as the NBA’s most dominant player long before 1996. But there was still a difference between believing he could take over any game and outright declaring himself the best player in the league.

By then, Jordan had returned from his first retirement, reclaimed his place at the top of the NBA and put the Chicago Bulls back on a championship path. At 33, he was still controlling games on both ends of the floor and showing very few signs of slowing down.

MJ believed he had already shown a certain level of consistency as a two-way player enough to consider himself the best player in the league at that point.

“When I’m at my best offensively, I know I can dictate what I want to do,” Michael wrote in his book, “I’m Back: More Rare Air.” “Defensively, I can dictate some things, but not nearly as much as I can offensively. That’s just the nature of the game. But I think I’m the best at this particular time because I play both ends of the court.”

That declaration was remarkably calculated. There was strong confidence, but it was rooted in what Jordan could actually do on the court.

MJ wasn’t ready to call himself GOAT

Jordan’s 1995-96 season with the Bulls provided plenty of evidence to support his claim. He averaged 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He earned another scoring title and led Chicago to a then-record 72 regular-season wins.

Also by then, MJ had already won three championships, three Finals MVP awards, three season MVPs and seven scoring titles. Yet when the conversation moved from being the best player at that moment to being the greatest player ever, Michael drew a clear line.

“The best ever? I can’t say that,” Jordan clarified. “But I play both ends. And I do a lot of things that go unnoticed. How do I compare to others? I don’t know. I just think that I do a lot more than they do.”

Jordan’s GOAT perspective has evolved with the game

Decades later, Jordan’s position on the GOAT debate has become even more revealing. His GOAT status is indisputable, but rather than embracing the label, His Airness has repeatedly pointed towards the game’s evolution and the players who came before him.

In his latest take on the everlasting GOAT debate, Jordan came up with a firm yet very unassuming answer once again.

“The whole GOAT term is never going to be something that I ever will get high or low about. You know, it just doesn’t exist with me,” Jordan pointed out.

“I never played against Oscar Robertson or Jerry West. I would have loved to — absolutely loved to — just as a competitor as I am. And I actually learned from them, you know. And we paved the road to the Kobes and LeBron, right? To me, that’s the beauty of the game of basketball — that a player, after a previous player, has evolved the game further.”

That perspective puts Jordan’s ’96 comments in a different light. He was comfortable saying he believed he was the best player at a particular time, but he was far less interested in reducing basketball history to just one definite name.

Perhaps that humility significantly contributes to Jordan’s GOAT status.

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