During his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2004 to 2011, Lamar Odom‘s game shone at the highest level.

By helping Kobe Bryant win back-to-back rings in 2009 and 2010, L.O. established himself as one of the NBA’s most prominent role players, which earned him a Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011.

From the outside looking in, it’s safe to say Odom was on top of the world and had it all in the bright lights of L.A.

But that could have been further from the truth, as L.O.’s off-court life was anything but bright. Crucially, the early death of his mom and son, substance abuse, sex addiction, and outrageous party lifestyle kept him in a destructive loop when he wasn’t on the hardwood. And it all came crashing down when he met Khloe Kardashian.

The marriage was a roller coaster

Just one month after meeting her at a party, Odom married Kardashian in late 2009. But what was supposed to be a power couple turned into a nightmare for both parties.

Specifically, Lamar’s heavy substance abuse and sex addiction resulted in multiple infidelities and behavioral issues, leading Khloe to file for divorce in late 2013.

It wouldn’t take long for Odom to go off the deep end after the two split. Infamously, in October 2015, he was found unconscious in a brothel, with a blood test suggesting he had cocaine in his system, before Lamar claimed he was poisoned instead.

L.O. wanted to keep his brothel visit a secret

Knowing what he had done after regaining his consciousness, Odom tried to sweep things under the rug out of respect towards his ex-wife. But considering the status of both his ex-wife and himself, that part was a bit harder, as his overdose had gone viral instantly.

“So, yo, gave me the black card. 75,000 I put down,” said Odom. “So, yo, let’s keep this a secret, you know what I’m saying? Because I was trying to protect they brand. Huh? I don’t want them to know that I’m here. I just signed the divorce papers to their beautiful daughter and sister.”

“Sat down, had a drink. I woke up three days later. I just signed the divorce papers. I said, Yo, I’m going to the Bunny Ranch. I know where it’s at. You know the Bunny Ranch that used to come on HBO? Yeah. I said, I’m going to the Bunny Ranch, but I ain’t have no f–king cocaine to take.”

“Now I’m gonna go party, really get it in, and don’t have no cocaine. Because at that time, you know, cocaine and women, they was like, they went hand in hand. I ain’t even have no coke to take to the motherf–ker, so I was tight.”

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Khloe never believed him

Regardless of anyone’s side of the story, the damage was already done, and there was no way it could have been undermined. Because of that, Khloe never bought Lamar’s excuses, whether he was drugged or not.

“You have no idea what happened that day, thank God. But I do,” she added. “I was there through it all. I remember everything. I didn’t leave you for four months. I got a staph infection cause I lived in a hospital.”

Until Odom recovered, Kardashian put their divorce on hold. In January 2016, he was finally released from the hospital and the separation was finalized in December that year.

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