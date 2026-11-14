Former San Antonio Spurs forward Sean Elliott had no shortage of difficult matchups against the NBA’s best wings in the 1990s. Although Michael Jordan was technically a shooting guard, Elliott has always maintained that MJ was the toughest player he ever had to defend.

Jordan, however, wasn’t the only nightmare matchup on Elliott’s list. The two-time champion also singled out a handful of Hall of Famers who consistently gave him problems, with Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy and Golden State Warriors icon Chris Mullin among the toughest.

Yet, even with “Big Game James” and Mully in mind, Elliott confessed that there was one player he could not stop at all other than Michael: former Atlanta Hawks superstar Dominique Wilkins.

“When I came in the league, six or eight of the Top 10 scorers in the league were small forwards and I was small forward and I was kind of thrown out in the fire,” Sean said during a Q&A at the Hoop Hall. “So, James Worthy used to kick my butt all the time. Chris Mullin was a nightmare to guard because he was so smart, wasn’t the fastest guy, but he knew how to set screens and get open.”

“But the one guy I could not do anything with and I couldn’t figure it out my entire career was Dominique Wilkins… He just terrorized me my whole career,” he divulged.

What it was like to guard Nique

Elliott felt Wilkins had something that only a few other players could match. Nicknamed “The Human Highlight Film,” Wilkins was more than just a scoring virtuoso. He dominated defenders with his otherworldly athleticism, incredible leaping ability and relentless energy.

After all these years, Elliott still remembered his very first on-court encounter with Nique. Based on how Sean described their matchup, it was like a trial by fire, with prime Wilkins completely dismantling him.

On that unforgettable night, Elliott said Wilkins routinely, systematically and effortlessly overpowered him the entire game. In the end, Nique dropped nearly 50 points on him.

“First time I played against Dominique, he started spinning and throwing these wild shots up off the glass and like the bank shots that he was making like most people shoot a bank shot and it hits in the square, he was shooting bank shots high off the glass and they were rattling in, and in my mind I was thinking, ‘That’s garbage! He can’t make another one of those; he just can’t possibly make another shot,'” Elliott remembered. “And 44 points later, he continued to make ’em.”

Related: “Can you put me in a headlock?” – Sophie Cunningham reveals bizarre requests she gets from WNBA fans

Nique was MJ’s favorite rival

Elliot’s high praise of Wilkins reflected the same level of respect “The Human Highlight Film” received from Michael Jordan. MJ once acknowledged that among all the tough opponents he faced during his prime, Wilkins was the one who pushed him closest to his physical limits.

For Jordan, going up against Nique demanded a different level of intensity.

“Of all the guys I play against there’s one who definitely makes me rise to the occasion,” MJ said on “Michael Jordan’s Playground,” referring to Wilkins.

Elliott and Jordan’s reflections offer a glimpse into an era when the NBA’s biggest stars weren’t satisfied with simply winning their individual matchups. They wanted to overwhelm whoever stood in front of them and Wilkins was one of the best examples of that mentality.

Related: “Bring your money” – Stephen Jackson reveals Michael Jordan’s response to “All The Smoke” invitation