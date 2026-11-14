“He wanted to get a brother to destroy a brother” – Kermit Washington on Larry Bird refusing to take white defenders seriously

Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird wasn’t just one of the greatest players in NBA history. He was also one of the most notorious trash talkers the game has ever seen.

Opponents have long recalled Bird telling defenders exactly how he was going to score before doing precisely what he promised. His confidence extended beyond individual matchups, too.

Before one All-Star Weekend 3-point contest, Larry famously asked the other participants which one of them planned on finishing second — then went out and won the event.

However, according to former All-Star Kermit Washington, Larry didn’t really chirp at his opponents unless one of them started chirping at him. Washington also doubled down on many players’ claims that Bird did not want a white player to guard him.

“Bird was a good guy,”said Washington on the 20&20 podcast a couple years back. “He wouldn’t talk trash unless you talked trash. But he would tell a coach, ‘Don’t put a white guy on me. That’s disrespect.’ He would say that. He didn’t want a white guy checking him. He wanted to get a brother to destroy a brother.”

Bird was one of the toughest covers ever

Regardless of color, any defender had trouble guarding Larry Legend. At 6’9″ and 220 pounds, Bird could score any way he wanted to. He had a very good, efficient low-post game. However, with frontcourt partners like Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, he didn’t get to that game too often.

Larry wasn’t the most athletic player during his time, but he could run and score fast-break points. He had a killer 3-point shot and excellent mid-range shooting, and he could finish around the basket.

He was also an excellent free-throw shooter and one of three players to achieve the 50-40-90 more than once, and one of two to do so in back-to-back years.

It was the one thing that bothered Larry Legend

However, in 2004, Bird explained during an ESPN roundtable discussion hosted by Jim Gray that he never wanted to be guarded by a white guy because he felt it was disrespectful to his game.

“The one thing that always bothered me when I played in the NBA was I really got irritated when they put a white guy on me,” Bird said. “I still don’t understand why. A white guy would come out [and] I would always ask him: ‘What, do you have a problem with your coach? Did your coach do this to you?'”

“And he’d go, ‘No,’ and I’d say, ‘Come on, you got a white guy coming out here to guard me; you got no chance.’… For some reason, that always bothered me when I was playing against a white guy,” he added.

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Bird said the only white guy who could guard him was God

Bird’s smack talk about white guys guarding him did not end with the disrespect argument. According to Celtics starting center Robert Parish, Larry Legend also once told Phoenix Suns forward Tom Chambers that there is no white mortal who could stop him.

“One thing you gotta give Larry Bird: he could be red-hot or ice-cold; he never stopped talking trash, ever! Ever!” Parish revealed on Michael Cooper’s podcast several years back.

“Great story. We were playing the Phoenix Suns, their main man was Tom Chambers, and Chambers was guarding Larry. So, in the jump ball circle, Larry walked through me and Chambers and then came back and told Chambers, ‘I know you guarding me, and I want you to know something, there is only one man that can guard me, and that’s God.’ Now think about that for a second…”

The interesting irony of it all was that Bird himself was white. However, rather than animosity toward players of the same color, Bird’s comments about being guarded by a white player were more about competitive trash-talking. He always wanted to play against the best, and that included being guarded by the best and most athletic defenders available.

Related: “I’m not mad at that argument” – Grant Hill on prime Larry Bird being better than prime LeBron James