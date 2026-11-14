Born and raised in the tough Liberty City neighborhood of Miami, Udonis Haslem spent his entire 20-year NBA career with his hometown team, the Miami Heat, earning every penny of his $69 million salary through relentless work and by embodying Heat culture.

Although he fought for every penny he earned, Haslem wasn’t an All-Star-level player who was set to earn hundreds of millions. Instead, he knew he needed to be smart with his money and set himself up for a lucrative retirement.

So, when the time to retire was getting closer by the day, the three-time champion decided to learn from one of the league’s biggest investors during the NBA Bubble in 2020.

Iggy was the one to teach Haslem the basics

For the Heat, the bubble was a long and grueling experience not only because they were isolated from the outside world and confined to their rooms like the rest of the teams, but also because they spent the entirety of it there after making the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, ultimately losing the series.

For Haslem, those boring and repetitive days became a chance to learn the business side, where his teammate Andre Iguodala‘s knowledge as one of the NBA’s most prominent investors came in handy.

“Andre Iguodala, who I had a chance to play with and spend some time with in the NBA Bubble,” said Haslem. “When I took my time in the NBA Bubble, it was a lot of time and a lot of guys thought that was a time to just be away. And a lot of guys looked at it as negative time. I looked at it as time to focus on things I always wanted to have the time to focus on.”

“So, when I was in the bubble, I actually took the time and I met Andre Iguodala every morning, and we sat down, ate breakfast, and we talked stocks,” said Haslem. “And he would teach me, and we would go over and we were watching everything we could. That’s actually when I took the stocks and started to learn stocks was in the bubble.”

Haslem invested saw the potential in one of the biggest companies in the world early

It’s safe to say Haslem started to learn stocks at the right time, because it was the era before the massive explosion of generative AI that took over the world we know today.

So, when he was asked which stock he bought first after finishing Iguodala’s course on investing, the 20-year veteran’s answer proved he is a fast learner, as he invested in a company that is classified today as one of the greatest in stock market history.

“It was Nvidia,” said Haslem. “I got a little Nvidia. I got in early.”

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Haslem reveals what kind of investor he is

Therefore, when he officially transitioned into business and began expanding his wealth through the stock market, Haslem knew his attitude towards investing could not be the same as playing basketball.

“A smart one,” said Haslem when asked what type of investor he is. “On the basketball court, I’m very aggressive. I react, sometimes without thinking, and that’s just who I am. But in business, I think before I react.”

“That’s something that I’ve learned, sometimes the hard way. But for me, I’m a very smart investor and I want to invest in things that I care about. I don’t do things just for money. I do things that I care about, and for me, that allows me to give it my best version. And if I give it my best version, I think that I’ll get good results in the end,” he added.

Although he didn’t say whether he is a conservative, moderate, or aggressive investor, Haslem explained how financial intelligence isn’t defined by how much risk you take or what assets you buy, but rather by how you manage and execute your strategy.

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