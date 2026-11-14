Several years after his Hall of Fame career, NBA legend Paul Pierce has found himself embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend, Princess Santiago, over child support and custody of their son, King Rafael Santiago.

The dispute has taken a turn this month after TMZ reported that the former Boston Celtics star has been accused of missing his $8,508 child support payment for November, as required under the temporary court order issued in September.

Pierce’s team disputes the allegation

According to Santiago’s allegations, Pierce failed to pay on November 1. The Los Angeles-based event producer claimed that she needs the payment to cover her’s and King’s living and housing expenses.

In the court documents obtained by TMZ, she also reportedly described Pierce’s actions as “gamesmanship”. Aside from allegedly making the court-ordered payments late, Pierce also allegedly failed to pay her directly and cover the fees for a forensic accountant tasked with reviewing his financial records.

Beyond seeking the allegedly overdue child support, Santiago is also asking Pierce to cover an additional $4,000 in legal fees related to her latest legal filing.

However, Pierce and his legal team, led by his attorney, Tamar G. Arminak, reportedly disputed all allegations, maintaining that he had fulfilled his court-ordered financial obligations to Princess and King.

“The allegation is false,” Arminak said in an interview with TMZ. “He has paid November child support.”

Pierce claimed he’d been drowning financially

Over the past few months, reports have emerged that Pierce has been paying nearly $50,000 in child and spousal support.

In August, he proposed to the court that he pay more than $4,000 a month, arguing that the nearly $30,000 in monthly child support Santiago demanded was too high given his financial circumstances.

“I live a quiet and stable life with my girlfriend. I do not drink to excess,” Pierce said.

However, the court issued its ruling the next month, ordering him to pay $8,508 per month in temporary child support for King. With only $300,000 reportedly left in his bank account, he claimed that his financial commitments had left him “tapped out financially.”

In October, he reportedly raised concerns about keeping up with such payments after losing his job at Fox Sports. The job, according to multiple reports, paid him an average of $119,000 per month, with his final paycheck arriving in August.

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Arenas does not believe Pierce’s monthly expenses

Combined with these support payments, Pierce reportedly spends approximately $100k per month on financial obligations, including food, clothing and entertainment, as broken down by Sports Illustrated.

Despite Pierce’s finances being widely documented, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is skeptical of the monthly expenses the Truth disclosed to the court. When he retired in 2017, Pierce walked away with more than a championship, a Finals MVP, 10 All-Star selections, and four All-NBA nods; he also made around $195 million over the course of his career.

Taking this into account, Arenas expressed his doubt.

“We know that’s lying,” Arenas said on the “We Said What We Said” show. “He probably at like $150,000, $170,000. Like, it took him everything to get under that.”

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