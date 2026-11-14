Like the NBA’s awards, the 75th Anniversary team was selected by an 88-man blue-ribbon panel of former and current players, coaches, executives, and media members. Like any vote-based award, it sparked controversy because many camps claimed they were snubbed from the team.

One of the most notable snubs from the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team was point guard Tim Hardaway, who not only had accolades worthy of a spot on the team but was also credited with popularizing the crossover dribble with his “UTEP two-step” move.

However, while many of the stars who were snubbed expressed disappointment at not making the list, Tim Sr. has no issues with not making the team.

“I know what my talent was. I know what I could do there on the court. So if I go out there and play against that person that they projected higher than me, I know I’d go out there and bust his a–, point blank and show them, and show him that you’re not in my caliber. That’s why I don’t get mad at it,” Hardaway said on the ‘Run it Back’ show.

A five-time All-NBA selection

Hardaway was the Golden State Warriors’ 14th overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft out of the University of Texas at El Paso. During the 90s, ‘Tim Bug’ made five All-Star teams and was selected to the All-NBA team five times, including a first-team nod in 1997.

Curiously, 21 players were voted to the Top 75 team that had fewer than Hardaway’s five All-NBA selections and 4 who had fewer than 5 All-Star appearances. But somehow, Tim Sr. was not voted to the team.

“There’s so many players out there, and when you talk to them, they’re upset. They legitimately upset. They talking about ‘Yeah, that person and that person, this and that.’ I played with two Hall of Famers, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin, and every night, they give it their best and play hard. People didn’t want to play against them. And they weren’t Top 75 either,” he added.

The most notable snubs

Curiously, and as Tim mentioned, the other members of Golden State’s iconic Run TMC trio — Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin also did not make the team. Both are also Hall of Famers like Hardaway.

Among the other notable snubs on the team were Dikembe Mutombo, Dwight Howard, Pau Gasol, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Manu Ginobili, Kyrie Irving, Tony Parker, Alonzo Mourning, Ben Wallace, and Klay Thompson.

Related: “I never made more than $4 million” – Stephen A. Smith recalls Michael Jordan’s shocking salary revelation

Hardaway thinks some people should not be on the list

As far as those who were upset they did not make the team, the list includes Klay and Dwight, who both said they felt disrespected by the snub. However, Hardaway doesn’t care because he knows where he stands.

“It’s a lot of people that shouldn’t be there. There’s a lot of people that should be on there. But it don’t make me no difference, ’cause I know what I did and I know if I was in a battle or game, I knew I could do it,” Hardaway continued.

Hardaway did not name the players whom he felt did not deserve to be on the team. But for sure, “Tim Bug” should have made the team over at least one of them.

Related: Tim Hardaway explains why Lauri Markkanen would be a perfect fit for the Detroit Pistons