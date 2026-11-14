On the latest episode of the Men’s Health podcast “Strong Talk”, Dwight Howard spoke with a tone of regret regarding his short stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s not the first time Howard has touched on the subject, but the more time passes, the more clearly he sees how his ego played a big part in that star-studded team’s failure.

“Instead of us figuring it out, I went to Houston,” Howard said while remembering the setbacks during his first stint with the Lakers, “Thinking about it sometimes, I’m like, man, what if we would have stuck it out?”

Nearly 200 games off because of injuries

In April 2012, Howard had surgery for a herniated disc — a recovery that typically takes a year. But the blockbuster trade happened in August 2012, sending him to the L.A.

When the start of the season came around, instead of sitting out and recovering, Howard chose to play through his injuries.

This decision robbed him of his athleticism and explosiveness during that season, making him look like a completely different player. But he wasn’t the only one to have dealt with injuries that season.

An aging Steve Nash broke his leg at the start of the season and Pau Gasol battled knee issues. To cap it off, Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles on the 80th game of the regular season. The Lakers finished their season with a first-round exit after being swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

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A lot of egos in the way

Howard’s arrival in came with tons of expectations, as his career path mirrored Shaquille O’Neal’s. Drafted by the Orlando Magic as a dominant big, he excelled in the Eastern Conference and made a run to the Finals, but got stopped by a Western Conference powerhouse.

The high expectations, the injury, and Mike D’Antoni’s pick-and-roll-heavy system — which didn’t fit Howard’s playstyle — all started to weigh on him. But Kobe’s standards, his demands, and his intensity were what truly got to him.

Howard has since admitted it was “difficult playing with Kobe” — not because of animosity, but because Kobe demanded a version of Howard that the back injury had taken away.

Instead of resting and sitting, he wanted to prove he was also a top dog alongside the five-time champ and not being his usual self slowly tore him down. The season was a disaster by Lakers standards — 45 wins, a first-round sweep.

Howard eventually returned to the Lakers seven years later and finally delivered on those championship expectations. This time, however, he wasn’t a superstar demanding touches but a rotation player who embraced doing the dirty work, including the difficult assignment of containing Nikola Jokic during the 2020 Western Conference Finals.

In many ways, that championship run showed exactly what had been missing in 2012-13. Once Howard put his ego aside and accepted whatever role the Lakers needed from him, he finally won the title that had eluded him throughout his career.

Related: “I was pissed. I did not want to go to the Lakers” – Dwight Howard says the Magic betrayed him by not trading him to the Nets