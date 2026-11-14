NBA legacies? Christian Laettner’s name rarely makes the list.

He spent thirteen seasons in the Association. That’s some real longevity. Still, the resume isn’t quite there. That long in the league with only one All-Star appearance for a former third overall pick? Not a great look, really.

College ball is a much different story, though. There, Laettner has a real case for being one of the most dominant players ever.

Don’t believe it?

Then look no further than what Grant Hill once said.

Hill’s case

Hill and Laettner were teammates at Duke. Two years together. 1990 to 1992. During that time, G-Money saw exactly what his fellow Blue Devil was doing. And “doing” pretty much undersells it. Dominating is the better word. Hill’d certainly agree. After all, the 1995 ROY said Laettner was the best college player he has ever seen.

As Hill also pointed out, many people miss that. They simply look at what Laettner did in the big league. They note that it didn’t live up to expectations. Then they simply move on. G-Money, however, pushed back on that. In fact, when the conversation turns to college accomplishments and showing up in big moments, Laettner is the first name he’d reach for.

G-Money made clear he was talking about the entire modern era. He also pointed to Shaquille O’Neal as proof.

“Shaq’s even said it before — Christian busted his a—s,” the two-time NCAA champion added.

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How Laettner humbled O’Neal

Hill was likely referencing what O’Neal said after their first college matchup.

Back then, Duke hosted LSU at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It all went down in February 1991. O’Neal was averaging 27 points. He was also leading the nation in rebounding.

It was Laettner, however, who finished that game with a strong statline of 24 points and 11 boards. Duke won 88-70.

Was it maybe a team mismatch? Not quite. In his 2011 memoir, Shaq wrote that it was Laettner alone who “completely destroyed”him. Interesingly enough, he also admitted to having never even heard of that guy before. The loss even pushed a young Diesel to rethink his game. He later admitted Christian “had way more skills than I had.”

It, in fact, pushed the 2000 Most Valuable Player to work on a bunch of stuff. Essentially, everything a few scouts said he was (still) missing.

As for their connection, it did not end there.

Laettner would go on to win both of their NCAA matchups. Later, he was even selected for the Dream Team. Ahead of O’Neal, that was. Hill likely stood by that decision, at least at the time.

In college? More often than not, Laettner was able to terrorize most guys. Shaq included.

That said, there is some sprinkle of irony to all of this. O’Neal eventually ended up with the Los Angeles Lakers. In sunny California, he played under the iconic head coach Phil Jackson.

Jackson, for his part, once actually said Laettner was the player he wished he could have coached on the NBA stage. Look at the great job The Zen Master did with Diesel. With that in mind, it is fair to wonder if Laettner’s college dominance would have actually translated to much more under the same tutelage.

Related: Grant Hill recalls Christian Laettner bullying his Duke teammates: “He could fight, and he always wanted to fight”