There were a lot of question marks surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers heading into this season. Damian Lillard was coming back from injury and many wondered if he would fit well with another ball-dominant star in Deni Avdija. Then the Blazers also acquired Ja Morant, giving them three players who need the ball in their hands to be most effective.

But so far this season, that has not been an issue. Morant is currently out with an injury. However, Portland winning nine out of their first 12 games has been a pleasant surprise for Rip City fans, and ESPN’s Tim MacMahon says a lot of credit has to go to Lillard.

“You see Dame time, you know, there’s wrist tapping going on. It is a different role for Dame, and this is a credit to him saying, you know, he could have come in there and been like, ‘It’s my city. It’s my franchise. I’m back. Give me the ball.’ He wasn’t. He said, ‘You know what? We’ve got Deni Avdija who needs the ball in his hands. We’ve got Ja who needs the ball. Dame’s playing off the ball more than he ever has in his career,” said MacMahon.

Lowest usage rate since 2014

Lillard has always been a high-usage guard, and his best years during his first tour of duty with Portland were his last year, when his usage rate was at least 30. That number went down to 28.1 during his two years with the Milwaukee Bucks but is currently at 26.4, his lowest since his sophomore season in 2014.

“There’s two benefits there. One, it lets all the pieces fit together. It makes life easier for everybody, including the new coach. And the other benefit is it’s less wear and tear on a 36-year-old body that’s recovered from an Achilles. Now, Dame’s, you know, Dame’s got to figure out how to, you know, get his rhythm playing in a in a role he’s not accustomed to, but there is a lot of benefit to it,” McMahon added.

Dame is still averaging 19.8 points per game this season, although his shooting percentages are still recovering after a one-year absence. Those numbers will go up once he finds his groove.

Avdija’s numbers not that affected

Meanwhile, after a career-high 24.2 points per game season, Avdija is averaging 23.0 points per game this year and is shooting better at 47.4 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from 3-point distance compared to his All-Star season last year.

On the other hand, Morant’s averages of 15.8 points and 12.0 field goal attempts per game were career lows, but he was shooting career highs at 54.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range before he got hurt.

Related: “LaMelo is playing best defense of his career” – Tim MacMahon reveals the reason Wolves are winning without Anthony Edwards

The Blazers could be a surprise this season

With all three stars aligning, at least up to this point, the Blazers are in the Top 5 in the early Western Conference team standings, with many analysts liking how they’ve looked so far.

And given their potential on defense, with Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan, and of course, Jrue Holiday, the Blazers could be one of the surprise teams this season.

Portland already showed last season that it could compete in the West. Now, with Lillard back and Morant added to the mix, the Blazers have even more firepower.

Once Ja returns and Dame finds his shooting rhythm, this Portland team could be a serious problem.

Related: “Actions speak better than words” – Deni Avdija reveals what Damian Lillard’s presence has meant to him