The list of players that nobody wants to have smoke with in the NBA is short and sweet. And many hoop fans will argue that the Memphis Grizzlies’ Isaiah Stewart sits at the top of that list.

A 6’8″ big man who never hesitates to get in anybody’s face, Beef Stew proved this early in his career when he not only stepped up to the NBA’s poster boy, LeBron James, but he also wanted to fight him.

The incident happened in November 2021 during a game between Stewart’s former team, the Detroit Pistons, and LeBron’s ex-squad, the Los Angeles Lakers. During a rebound scramble, LeBron struck Isaiah in the face, bloodying him up. After realizing that LeBron had opened him up, the Pistons big man went berserk.

Although many years have passed since that day, Stewart still believes that James hit him on purpose and that he absolutely wanted his payback before then–Pistons general manager Troy Weaver brought him back to reality.

It was personal

Stewart and James had no prior history before that day. However, the moment the legendary forward hit Stewart, things escalated so badly that it took numerous players, coaches, and security personnel to ensure no more violence ensued.

“To this day, I always say 100%. I know it was personal,” Stewart declared on the “Out The Mud” podcast.

“You know, you wind up, you know, uh, you hit me. He got a good hit. Um, and, you know, I’m bleeding, and so, you know, I definitely think it was personal,” he added. “He gave me a hit, and then, you know, I’m like, ‘Hold up, hold up.'”

“And I got up, and then when I seen blood, that’s when I just blacked, man. You know, I blacked, and I wanted to draw blood back,” Stewart stressed.

He just lost it

At the time, Stewart was still a young player trying to find his way in the NBA. Still 20, he was learning the ropes and gaining a foothold as a professional basketball player. However, he absolutely drew the line at getting hit in the face.

“You know, it’s a lot of stuff going through your mind, you know, when that’s happening. You know, um, what you should do, how you should act. But man, once I seen that blood down my face, I just, you know, I lost it,” he disclosed. “Obviously I’m chasing him, you know, trying to get to him, you know, around the court. And then, you know, I knew I wasn’t getting to him. So, I said, I went to the back, ran to the back, they closed the doors.”

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Snapped back to reality

Stewart was obviously enraged, and he wasn’t going to stop at nothing until he had his pound of flesh. Fortunately, Weaver accompanied him in the locker room and brought him back down to earth.

“I cleaned the stitches up. I got off the table, and I’m still trying to go over to their side,” he divulged. “And then my guy Troy Weaver, he said, ‘Look, you need to be the person we drafted.’ And when he said that, it just clicked.”

“And I just said, ‘Let me just—let me just stop it right here, man.'”

Stewart’s decision to stop pursuing retaliation was undoubtedly prudent. For one, taking on the NBA’s biggest draw would probably do more harm than good to his reputation. Secondly, getting tagged with a bad reputation would have been a death sentence to his career.

Related: Isaiah Stewart has zero regrets about trying to fight LeBron James: “I don’t care what people may perceive me as”