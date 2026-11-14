The Minnesota Timberwolves had every reason to worry after Anthony Edwards underwent a knee procedure expected to sideline him for two months. Instead, they have continued to thrive without their superstar, riding a five-game winning streak behind an impressive stretch from LaMelo Ball.

Ball has averaged 20.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in the 8 games Ant has missed. But more than his numbers, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon explained that LaMelo’s defense has been impressive during this stretch.

“LaMelo is playing the best defense of his career,” said MacMahon. “I was going to say his brother Lonzo might tell you he’s playing defense for the first time in his career, but he’s guarding.”

The Wolves are 10.7 points better on defense when LaMelo is on the court

LaMelo has always been known as an offensive player with his elite but unorthodox scoring and passing skills. However, he currently has a career-best individual defensive rating of 105, which is well below his seven-year career average of 114.

Likewise, the Timberwolves have been significantly better on the defensive end with him on the floor, allowing just 101.0 points per 100 possessions, compared to 111.7 when he sits on the bench.

Overall, the Timberwolves are the best defensive team in the NBA, allowing just 103.8 points per 100 possessions. And although much of the credit goes to four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, Ball’s defensive emergence has been key to the Minnesota defense.

Other players have stepped up their scoring numbers too

Offensively, LaMelo’s numbers have gone up from where they were when Ant was around.

But it’s not just him, because Jonathan Kuminga’s 12.4 points per game and Jaden McDaniels’ career-best 16.9 points per game have also helped mitigate Edwards’ absence.

And then there’s Ayo Dosunmu, who is putting up 18 points per game with shooting splits of .522/.469/.897.

“Certainly, you can’t question Melo’s talent. Kuminga is doing what they hoped he would do. Dosunmu, his shooting splits are phenomenal. So they’re still getting elite production from the shooting guard position,” added MacMahon.

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D-Wade said LaMelo is changing the narratives around him

Before this season, LaMelo had a reputation as a childish, immature, stats-centered superstar who did not care much about winning. However, as Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade recently explained on his podcast, Ball has slowly erased those stereotypes in Minnesota.

“I love when a guy gets a change of scenery sometimes,” said Wade. “It’s a narrative on a lot of guys. It’s a narrative on LaMelo Ball, and I think it’s lazy…people act like he’s out there clowning around. Like he’s a serious basketball player, dog, and it takes sometimes for a change in scenery so you can see that…You pick him out of there, and you see how consistent he is. But he’s been consistent his whole life.”

There’s no doubt that losing Edwards to injury very early in the season hurts the Timberwolves a lot. However, it’s also unlocked a better version of LaMelo who’s only going to be more dangerous when Ant returns.

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