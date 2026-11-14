The NBA is arguably the best sporting league in the world, but it isn’t without its drawbacks. One aspect that makes the NBA both the most appealing and frustrating competition is the way the players and product are talked about day in and day out.

If you ever needed evidence that the Association is a narrative-based, highlight-riddled league, the start of this season has been the greatest confirmation. While there will always be a natural divide among sporting societies (a factor that makes sports special), there are certain realities that should exist without debate.

This season, Sacramento Kings lottery pick Darius Acuff has emerged as perhaps the clearest example of the disconnect between watching NBA games and simply following the conversation around them.

The Acuff noise

The Kings selected Acuff with the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft, and the immediate reactions were mixed.

On the one hand, there were large sectors of the NBA community, including analysts, who felt the Kings had finally drafted a young star who could begin to turn the tide on their misfortunes.

On the other hand, many questioned Acuff’s translation to the professional stage as an undersized guard with an inefficient shot profile. In addition, given the King’s track record of mismanaging their promising assets, there were cries of disapproval when his name was called by the organization.

Needless to say, all eyes would be on Sacramento to see how this played out and the intrigue has led to perhaps the most disappointing conversations so far this campaign.

The rookie start

For the first time in seemingly forever, some found themselves tuning into Kings games. Acuff was already filling arenas during the Summer League because of his exciting playing style and box-office appeal, and that continued into the start of the campaign.

Everyone was eagerly waiting to see if the complex shot-making would translate. If he could catch fire the way he did at Arkansas. If the offensive engine we saw in college had real superstar upside in the pros. The first three games, however, didn’t just unscrew the cap; they completely blew the lid right off.

Acuff didn’t just put up shots; he was making history with his high-volume attempts. Through the first three games, he was averaging nearly 23 shots per game, which trailed only Michael Jordan for the most in league history by a first-year player.

It was obvious that head coach Doug Christie has handed Acuff the ultra-fluorescent green light, despite having the likes of Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk on the roster – all veterans who have proven their worth in the league.

It was a surprising approach off the bat from the Kings’ coaching staff, but also an understandable one, given how much weight is on Acuff’s shoulders to deliver.

The reaction

What happened next however was typical NBA fan behavior. The noise towards Acuff’s shot attempts was deafening. The criticism was brutal. The feedback was ruthless. Here we had a rookie in just their third game of their career, being crucified by the NBA public for shooting the ball – the very thing he was being asked to do.

Was it surprising? Sure. Did it deserve that level of criticism? Depends who you ask. What has been undeniably disappointing, however, is that those conversations have continued despite Acuff clearly changing his approach since those first three contests.

NBA personalities such as Michael Beasley have continued to speak on the subject, and it’s clear that very few people are watching the games anymore.

An unfair conversation

For anyone who has watched the Kings since the very start of the season, it’s obvious that if people are discussing Acuff’s passing, they really aren’t tuning in. They’re participating in misinformed discourse that doesn’t reflect the truth about what’s happening within the four lines.

Not only is Acuff passing the ball, but he’s also looking for his teammates more than some other notable guards in the league. Unfortunately, the stigma has stuck with him, and it seems to be the reputation he holds among the masses.

Acuff is currently averaging over 26 points and seven assists per game. Even with all the unjust narratives, those are unbelievable numbers for a rookie. That production alone should have quieted all the noise, but the conversations are still lingering on his shot diet.

Related: “Y’all better put hemorrhoids” – Ex-Kings big man details how he trolled executives trying to dodge his contract bonus

A toxic community

What the comments around Acuff highlights is that we are operating in a very dangerous time in league history. The league has never been more accessible, but it’s also never been easier to “follow” the league without ever actually watching it. Everyone nowadays has a platform to talk about games, but very few are locked into dissecting them night to night.

It’s easy to follow the herd and form opinions about players and teams by copying what others say online or in the media. In this way, the NBA community is one of the least objective in sports.

We have made the game so digestible and entertaining that outrageous takes and unrealistic debates dominate our social media feeds. They are the leading headlines for mainstream television. The big networks want a story instead of understanding the nuance behind it.

Acuff is the latest and clearest example of this. Instead of celebrating a rookie who is rewriting the history books in all the right ways, we instead focused on a very minor and temporary drawback of his game. Instead of acknowledging that he’s still growing into his stardom, the conversation looks to put a ceiling on who he could become.

It’s a sad reality for a game I adore so much. To see fans, and peers, for that matter, discuss the game in such a disingenuous way makes me feel disappointed in where the game has gone in many ways. I’m not saying unfair discussions have never existed before, but the sporting world we live in now has never been more both educated and uninformed at the same time.

Only time will tell if the sentiment towards Acuff eventually turns around when people start actually watching. Still, for now, the conversation will continue to center around the partial truths about his game.

Related: “I’m not a loser, so it’s not fun” – Darius Acuff Jr. voices frustration over Kings’ disastrous start