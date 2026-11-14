Yaxel Lendeborg previously received a reality check from Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, who warned him about the “freaks” and “real monsters” in the NBA and reminded him that the league would eventually humble him.

On Friday night, the rookie got a taste of that reality as Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs handed the Golden State Warriors a 123-85 defeat, their worst loss of the season so far, to extend their winning streak to 11 games.

However, Lendeborg said that any lessons from the lopsided defeat would have to wait.

“I don’t know what to learn, man. I was flustered the entire game,” he admitted per ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “Couldn’t make a damn layup…I don’t even know, man.”

Worst game of Lendeborg’s career

Before their game against the Spurs, Lendeborg had a 25-point, 10-rebound outing against the Houston Rockets, a loss that saw Stephen Curry suffer a right oblique abdominal tear. That injury sidelined him against the Spurs. His absence was felt as the Warriors lost by 38 points.

Meanwhile, Lendeborg failed to fill the void, recording the worst performance of his young career. In 24 minutes, the forward tallied only three points on 1-for-13 shooting and seven rebounds, while committing three turnovers.

But then again, it’s only the 13th game of his career. His early performances suggest that this is only a minor setback, but Lendeborg admitted that recovering from it would not be easy.

“I’m not going to move past this. I don’t know about the rest of us. Everybody’s saying, you know, throw it out the window. I can’t throw a damn thing out the window,” he said. “We just lost by like 100. So, you know, I’m f—d up mentally right now.”

Wembanyama struck fear into the Warriors

Lendeborg knew the challenge awaiting him against Wembanyama. And before their game, he shared his plan on how to counter it, saying he would shoot many triples and “rough up” the 7’4″ freak of nature.

Obviously, it was easier said than done as Lendeborg went 0-for-2 on 3-pointers.

“I just wasn’t being aggressive. He’s skinnier than me. I just got to put an elbow in his chest and jump into his body or something,” he said. “If he blocks it, he blocks it. If not, I can’t be going up there scared, though.”

Wembanyama wasn’t even the best player on the floor, with only 12 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks, as Stephon Castle led with 32 points and six assists. Still, his impact, especially on the defensive end, was undeniable. The Warriors struggled, shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

“They got Wemby,” Lendeborg explained. “I guess you could say he put pain in all of our hearts. Nobody wanted to get their shot blocked by him, so we were always taking a bunch of weak-a– floaters. And it wasn’t our game.”

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Kerr says the bounceback is “most important’

Through 12 games, the Michigan product has averaged 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists, helping Curry elevate the Warriors to a solid record in the Western Conference.

Now, they sit at 8-5, but head coach Steve Kerr made it clear that he remains confident in his rookie and the Warriors. After all, it was just one bad game.

“The bounceback is what’s most important, and he’ll learn from this, just like he’s learning from every experience that he’s having here in the early going,” Kerr said. “One game, and we ran into a hot team that played a great game, and so we moved forward quickly.”

Related: “My glorious king” – Yaxel Lendeborg reveals he’s replacing his Michael Jordan poster with one of Stephen Curry