Allen Iverson continues to inspire generation after generation, even though it’s been over 16 years since he retired. The Philadelphia 76ers legend no doubt belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of the most influential NBA players of all time, given his impact on the game that extends beyond the hardwood.

Standing six feet tall, Iverson wasn’t the biggest or strongest guy on the court, but he made up for it with his skill set and relentless will. As a result, not only did he carve his own niche, but he also emerged as a household name despite not fitting the traditional NBA template.

Strangely enough, according to Iverson, nobody really talked trash to him during his 14 seasons in the NBA. Neither was it a part of his personality to indulge in this exercise.

No trash talk for A.I.

Something many would find hard to believe, but Iverson was never a fan of talking smack with the opposition, keeping the communication as civil as possible. Recently, while appearing as a guest on the Underground Lounge podcast, hosted by former teammate Lou Williams and co-host Spank Horton, the former Sixers guard shed further light on this subject.

“Nobody talk sh-t to me. And if I can have it my way, just to you know, the type of motherf—ker I am, you know? I would hope that it was just out of respect. But nobody talked sh-t to me. Nobody f–ked with me on the court, but I never talk sh-t either,”claimed the Hall of Famer point guard.

That said, a strong argument could be made against Iverson’s claims, with history serving as key evidence, given that he did have his fair share of run-ins with some of the biggest names in the business.

A fair share of verbal sparring

Whether on the receiving end or playing instigator, Iverson has been part of some notable verbal exchanges. The former Sixers MVP has not hesitated to take jibes at some of the biggest names in the business as well. Moreover, Iverson has been known to talk trash since his rookie days, not even sparing his childhood idol, Michael Jordan.

Since his rookie days, Iverson has made it clear that while he has the utmost respect for veterans like Jordan and Charles Barkley and what they have done for the game, he would not shy away from talking smack to them.

“I would never change what I said. That’s just me, that’s how I feel. That’s everything I believe in. Once I step on the hardwood, if you over-respect someone, that battle is already lost,” stated A.I., as per Slam Magazine, with MJ calling him out on such instances for being disrespectful during his rookie year.

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Air Jordan wasn’t the only one

Nevertheless, this wasn’t the only time that A.I. got into a verbal spat with his opponent. This included his 2001 Finals exchange with Kobe Bryant, too. Another case involved Gary Payton in the hallways of the 2020 All-Star Weekend.

At the same time, when compared to some of his NBA peers like Gary Payton, Reggie Miller and Kevin Garnett, A.I. wasn’t someone who really enjoyed exchanging verbal jabs.

Now, whether his claims can be verified or not, there is no denying that Iverson holds iconic status in the NBA, given how he captured the imagination of millions, whether through his skills on the court or his style off it.

Related: Allen Iverson on why football was always his first love: “I thought basketball was soft”