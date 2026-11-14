Certain NBA legends do not need an official ranking to know where they belong in the conversation. Julius Erving is one of them.

For generations of basketball fans, “Dr. J” represented a new kind of superstar. He brought creativity, flair and above-the-rim athleticism to the game while becoming one of the defining figures of both the ABA and NBA, respectively.

Erving’s greatness earned him his rightful place in the pantheon of the sport’s all-time greats. Over the years, Doc witnessed a few remarkable players join his coveted category. Among them was Allen Iverson.

“He’s in that class of distinction,” Erving once said of Iverson. “I don’t really like to rate guys until they get 10 years in. This man did it for the duration and then some. I’m happy to be in the same fraternity with him.”

Doc mentored A.I.

To hear that kind of validation from the one and only Dr. J himself is the ultimate flex. Yet, what Iverson appreciated more from Erving wasn’t the praise and adulation. It was his guidance.

A.I. had once spoken about the influence of Erving on his career and life. Iverson revealed that his relationship with Dr. J was not just about a young player admiring an older legend. As it turned out, Erving has been a mentor to Iverson.

According to “The Answer,” Doc has always been someone he could turn to even when basketball was no longer the subject.

“[Dr. J meant everything to me] Everything. Everything, man… Doc has always been supportive of me, he’s always been there for me, for whatever,” Iverson said of Erving in 2017 via CBS Philadelphia. “Even if it’s just a conversation about something that I might be going through personally, off the basketball court, he’s been there.”

If Erving considers Iverson in the same category as him, respectfully, for the 2001 NBA MVP, Dr. J has always been above him and alongside his idol, Michael Jordan.

“[My Dr. J fandom] Never gets old because you look up to him so much. With Doc, you have a sense of – admire him so much more because of the ones that admire him after him. When you look at the way he is and the evolution of ‘Black Jesus’ and see how Mike [Jordan] came into his own and for me to know that Mike looked up to a guy like that, and I looked up to Mike, that makes it more special for me because my hero looked up to him,” Iverson explained. “He always looked like a superhero to me. Just like Mike. It never gets old.”

Influential figures

It’s easy to see why Erving holds Iverson in high esteem and vice versa. They were meant to have a genuine connection the moment the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Iverson. Like Dr. J, A.I. also quickly became a fan favorite in Philly.

Even though Iverson failed to win an NBA championship with the Sixers, his relentless competitiveness and killer instinct resonated with Dr. J. During their respective eras in Philadelphia, Erving and Iverson both significantly contributed to the franchise’s rich history and culture.

Moreover, both Sixers icons are among the most influential figures in NBA history. They not only entertained fans but also turned many of their peers into admirers.

Some might disagree with Erving’s take on Iverson’s place in history, but once they dig deeper into the pair’s legacies, they would surely understand why Doc believes he and A.I. are on the same footing.

Related: “You got a boyfriend, what this MFer do?” – Allen Iverson reveals his 31-year-old daughter still asks him for everything