The New Jersey Nets enjoyed their most successful period in years after acquiring Jason Kidd in 2001. With Kidd running the offense, Kenyon Martin emerged as one of the team’s most important pieces, bringing athleticism, physicality and scoring to a team that reached two consecutive NBA Finals.

Martin was the first overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft and quickly established himself as a cornerstone player alongside J-Kidd. However, when the time came to discuss a contract extension in 2004, Martin felt the Nets’ offer did not reflect his importance and market value.

K-Mart’s frustration was understandable. Jason had signed a six-year deal reportedly worth $99 million in 2003. According to Kenyon, he wasn’t demanding that the Nets table an offer close to that figure, but just a bit higher than the $66 million they had offered.

“They could have [afforded me] if they wanted to,” Martin said on TFU. “They was only paying one person. They was paying J-Kidd… 76 [million] probably would have got it done and there’s nothing else to talk about. But the number they were at, at the position that I played, what the going rate was for that position, what was offered was under that… Everybody was getting 80. At least 80… they offered me six [years] for 66 [million].”

“I know what J-Kidd just signed for. They just gave J-Kidd his money, and I know what I’m worth,” he added. “I know J-Kidd ain’t doing this alone out here. I’m a big part of this. I’m a huge part of this, actually.”

Nuggets had the money to satisfy Martin

The contract disagreement eventually opened the door for the Denver Nuggets. Having declined the Nets’ offer, Martin entered restricted free agency in the summer of ’04, giving New Jersey a chance to match any bid from another team.

However, the Nuggets proved that they were determined to bring Martin in. They presented the All-Star power forward with a lucrative deal reportedly worth approximately $82 million over six years, including a significant signing bonus.

The Nets didn’t try to match it and instead agreed to a sign-and-trade arrangement. They received three future first-round draft picks in exchange for K-Mart.

“The money was there in Denver,” K-Mart recalled. “From where you come from, where I come from, you go to the highest bidder. That’s just where we were cuz the other teams weren’t offering nothing. Jersey wasn’t offering nothing. So there was nothing to gauge it from.”

Related: “He’s out there freaking killing it” – Sophie Cunningham laughs off Stephen A. Smith’s “three white boys” Lakers criticism

Martin would have chosen Atlanta

Even though Denver ultimately became Martin’s landing spot, he revealed that his idea could have taken him somewhere else at the time. The Atlanta Hawks were initially on Kenyon’s mind, but he later realized that joining the team might not have been the wisest move at that stage of his NBA career.

That’s because, admittedly, K-Mart only thought of moving to Atlanta for the city’s lively nightlife.

“If you were to ask me before the Denver thing, I was going to Atlanta, just for the wrong reasons,” Martin admitted. “At the time, it would have been entirely too much for a 26-year-old kid with all that money. Entirely too much. But no, I made the right choice going to Denver.”

Martin helped the Nuggets become a Western Conference contender

In Denver, Martin was given a fresh start with a much younger co-star in Carmelo Anthony. The Nuggets weren’t a championship contender yet at that point, but Kenyon’s addition proved to be a great decision.

Martin immediately made an impact, averaging 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in his debut season with the Nuggets. However, knee problems interrupted K-Mart’s progress, as they forced him to undergo microfracture surgery on both knees.

Kenyon eventually regained his place in the rotation and reinvented himself as a player. With Anthony as the main guy on the offensive end, Martin became a solid defensive presence. K-Mart helped the Nuggets reach the conference finals in 2009, which was the most successful run he had with the team.

Related: “He’s made everybody on that team look like All-Stars” – Tracy McGrady explains why Jason Kidd deserved the 2002 MVP