Kenyon Martin is one of a handful of people who faced three top-10 all-time greats in back-to-back Finals and lived to tell the tale. His teams failed both times, but there was no shame in falling short at that level of competition.

In 2002, Martin and the New Jersey Nets ran into the Los Angeles Lakers. The Purple and Gold had Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant at the height of their powers. The duo looked unstoppable, and many had already crowned them the champs after surviving a brutal Western Conference Finals.

Still, the Nets knew they had a puncher’s chance. They had to find a way to slow down at least one of the Lakers’ two superstars to make the series competitive. Martin revealed that guy was Shaq.

Shaq over Kobe?

The best-laid game plans usually start with figuring out how to deal with the other team’s biggest problem. Against the Lakers, that’s easier said than done.

In the first two rounds, the two alphas were practically equals. The Black Mamba was once again the biggest factor against the San Antonio Spurs in the second round. San Antonio was one of the few NBA teams that could throw multiple guys at O’Neal, and it showed. The Big Diesel shot below 45 percent against the Spurs’ defense.

Meanwhile, Bryant made it look like 2001 all over again. The Lakers’ shooting guard abused the Spurs’ defenders, averaging a team-leading 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, and shooting over 45 percent from the field.

In the Sacramento series, O’Neal understandably dominated. The Kings didn’t have Tim Duncan and David Robinson, so it was up to Vlade Divac, Chris Webber and Scott Pollard to limit the big fellow. Meanwhile, Bryant was largely inefficient, although he averaged 27.1 points.

So, once again, back in the East, who would the Nets keep an eye on? Apparently, according to K-Mart, that dude was O’Neal. It’s not because Bryant was the lesser player, but New Jersey just didn’t have enough to mess with the 7-foot-1, 350-pound big man.

“Kobe is who he is, but Big Fella?” Martin said, shaking his head, on the “TFU Podcast.” “He was winning Finals MVP every year for a reason… We’re not taking anything off of Kobe’s plate when they were together. Without Kobe, there’s no three-peat; without Shaq, there’s no three-peat. It goes hand in hand.”

“But with no Shaq there, they don’t three-peat. With no Shaq, they don’t beat us. They don’t have enough as a team,” added the first-overall pick of the 2000 NBA draft.

Shaq manhandled the Nets

As Martin admitted, the Nets’ game plan wasn’t a knock on Bryant. The team had multiple guys to throw at him, including Jason Kidd, the league MVP runner-up and a member of both the All-NBA and All-Defensive First Teams.

But still, it wasn’t enough. Even though Jason Collins, Todd MacCullough and Aaron Williams used up 43 fouls over four games, there was no stopping Shaq.

The 2000 NBA MVP had a field day the entire series. Shaq was so dominant that he never scored fewer than 34 points in any game. He averaged 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists, with nearly 3 blocks per game, shooting 60 percent from the field and 66.2 percent from the line.

“What can I say, guys? Too much Shaquille O’Neal. He’s a monster. That’s all I can say about him. I don’t know what to do against him right now,” Nets head coach Byron Scott admitted after the Lakers’ Game 2 win.

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Martin probably underestimated the Lakers’ supporting cast

One of the more eyebrow-raising things K-Mart said was about the rest of the Lakers’ squad. He thought the Purple and Gold didn’t have enough outside of O’Neal, and that mindset probably backfired on him and the Nets.

For instance, besides Game 1, Shaq never scored more than six points in the fourth quarter in Games 2 to 4. (Game 3 was decided by only 3 points, and Game 4 by 6.) He had to rely on Bryant, Derek Fisher, Robert Horry and even Devean George to hold off New Jersey.

If anything, O’Neal made the rest of the team better, and they made sure his body of work didn’t go to waste when it mattered most. How in the world did the Lakers convert nearly 48 percent of their rainbow attempts? Sure, Shaq’s gravity probably created most of those looks, but the Lakers needed those guys to knock them down.

Related: Shaquille O’Neal revealed the unfair treatment he faced because of his size: “You’re big and strong, you can take it”