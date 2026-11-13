Go by what NBA figures have said about Donald Trump, and he might be among the most unpopular presidents the league has ever seen.

You don’t have to look very far to see for yourself. LeBron James. Gregg Popovich. Steve Kerr. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. All have taken their shots.

Olden Polynice did too. His came in 2018, per the “Chicago Tribune.”

Oval Office meeting

That year started with quite a bang. On January 11, Trump sat down with a group of senators in the Oval Office. Immigration was on the table.

A touchy subject. One where you have to watch your words, or it starts sounding racist fast. The POTUS didn’t seem too bothered by that. He reportedly asked why the U.S. should take in people from “s—hole countries.” Going by how the rest of his remarks were described, Haiti was one of them.

“Why do we need more Haitians?” Trump asked, according to Sen. Dick Durbin, who was in the room.

The timing? Couldn’t have been worse.

The next day? Eight years since the earthquake that devastated the Caribbean nation. More than 200,000 people died, by most estimates.

OP blamed more than just the president

Polynice was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital. When he was 7, he moved with his parents to New York City. So this one hit home.

“It’s upsetting for a sitting president to make such a statement,” he said.

The wild part? The 1987 draft pick wasn’t even that shocked, stating, “I’m not surprised by him.”

“His racism is out front and in center. I know that,” OP later added.

What did surprise him, though? That “we’ve allowed this to happen.”

Polynice was most likely talking about the voters. The ones who got Trump enough votes twice. In 2016. And in 2024.

Related: “He’s out there freaking killing it” – Sophie Cunningham laughs off Stephen A. Smith’s “three white boys” Lakers criticism

From a tweeted denial to Springfield 2024

This one hit close to home for OP for another reason. To see as much, go back to January 1993.

Back then, Polynice stepped away from the Detroit Pistons. He wanted to join protests at a federal detention center in Miami. Haitian asylum seekers were being held there. Security guards turned him away at gunpoint, though.

Back in the Motor City, the seven-footer decided to take matters into his own hands. He announced he would go on a hunger strike.

“I just feel that something has to be done,” OP emphasized.

What made it even bigger for him? At the time, nobody was “woke,” he said.

As for Trump, he eventually walked back his comments about Haiti. The POTUS tweeted that “this was not the language used.” He also said he “never said anything derogatory about Haitians.”

Six years later? He clearly did, though.

It came during a September 2024 presidential debate. Trump made quite the claim. Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio? By his account, they were eating people’s dogs and cats. City officials quickly shot that down.

Safe to say Polynice wasn’t amused by that one either.

Related: Donald Trump used to think LeBron James was a great guy