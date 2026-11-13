Tim Duncan no doubt has a lot of goodwill attached to his name in the NBA, something he’s earned not only through his skills and abilities but also his conduct on and off the court. The San Antonio Spurs legend blended size and skill perfectly, making him one of the greatest power forwards ever. Unlike most big men, he didn’t believe in displaying any aggression.

Beyond his skills and talent, what set him apart was his razor-sharp focus and his ability to tune out the surrounding noise and distractions. As a first-hand witness to all of the above, NBA veteran Kenyon Martin recently spoke about what it was like to face Duncan, especially during the 2003 NBA Finals.

The Fundamental was a class apart

Like Duncan, Martin was drafted first overall. The Cincinnati sensation made his NBA debut with the New Jersey Nets in 2000. It didn’t take long for the league to notice him, especially with the 6’9″ forward playing a pivotal role in leading the Nets to back-to-back Finals in 2002 and 2003. Unfortunately, he ended up on the losing end both times.

Talking about how the lack of a proper center may have contributed to the back-to-back Finals losses, Martin recalled what it was like to match up against Duncan in the 2003 Finals.

“Not being able to speed him up.Most people I could force into action and force into things because how I play you… Tim just played his own pace, his own rhythm. Um, can’t disrupt it unless you double-team him, and they do a good job fighting him… He was dominant that series, very, very polished, very poised basketball player,”revealed Martin as the Nets would end up losing to the Spurs in six games.

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It made him a better basketball player as well

Kenyon could not help but give Tim his flowers, considering how complete a basketball player the Spurs big man was. Despite playing the four, he took on the challenge of guarding a seven-foot Duncan.

“I’ve said this before, and I stand on it. Tim Duncan made me a better basketball player. Every time we matched up, Tim Duncan made me a better basketball player,” said Martin, who was a career 12-14 against The Fundamental.

Meeting a prime Shaq and Tim in consecutive NBA Finals

Martin never shied away from acknowledging Tim as one of his toughest defensive matchups. A list that also included Shaquille O’Neal, whom he faced in the 2002 Finals. Explaining the difference between guarding the two Hall of Famers, Kenyon once described Shaq as impossible to guard, and he rendered almost every defensive scheme ineffective.

On the other hand, Duncan was no less of a problem, too.

“I figured out how to guard people because of having to guard him. Where to meet him, force him to where I want him to go instead of walking me straight down the lane and catching the ball where he wants to. Like, he never shot that bank shot on me ever because I wouldn’t allow it,”said Martin in a 2022 episode of the All The Smoke podcast.

When it came to Duncan, Martin has always had the highest admiration for him despite the suffering he inflicted on him. Hence, proving why The Fundamental was always a class apart from most.

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