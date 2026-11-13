NBA players betting on their own league is a no-go. Had Andre Drummond pulled a Jontay Porter or an alleged Malik Beasley last season, he would have found himself in serious trouble. Then again, the 6’10” center also would have cashed in big time.

Why? Look no further than Drummond’s recent comments on “The Roommates Show,” hosted by Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

The inside look

Say Commissioner Adam Silver gave the players a free hand to bet. For them, that wouldn’t be too bad a deal. After all, nobody gets a closer look at the league than they do, at teammates and opponents, at their own team and everyone else’s.

Drummond’s story shows it perfectly. It was that inside look that kept him from being surprised when the New York Knicks won the Larry O’Brien Trophy a few months ago. And seeing it all play out the way it did — the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in the Finals for their first title in 53 years — was “fun to watch.”

Calling it early

Talking to two of the guys from that title-winning roster, who are now his teammates in the Big Apple, Drummond laid it all out. His prediction, that is. According to the ex-Philadelphia 76ers big man, it came in a postgame interview after his old team fell into a 3-0 hole in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“I said I wouldn’t be surprised if they won it,” he remarked about that 2026 Knicks team.

A search for that interview turns up nothing. Andre did, however, tell much the same story at Knicks media day.

“After our series I was telling one of my friends, ‘I think they might mess around and do it,'” the two-time All-Star said then.

A historic run

What made Drummond see it coming? That’s where the inside look comes back in.

“Everything was working. It don’t matter if we went up by six or went up by 20. The way that they just kept playing and kept sticking with their stuff,” he explained.

The Knicks certainly did. And it was a big reason why, on their way to beating the Spurs for the title, they also swept the Sixers. Next up, they did the same to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Those two sweeps are a big reason the Knicks’ title run ranks among the most dominant ever. New York went into the Finals on an 11-game winning streak. The margin over that stretch? A combined 262 points. No team in NBA history had a more lopsided 11-game run. Before the Finals, the Knicks’ average point differential sat at 19.4. That topped the 16.3 the 2017 Golden State Warriors put up.

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From rival to Knickerbocker himself

Drummond might have been surprised by just how dominant the Knicks were during their run. That they won it all? Not so much. Even more telling, the 33-year-old explained, was the chemistry he saw. The way they defended. How they stayed on top of everything. And how they already knew what the Sixers were going to do.

Read those remarks, and it gets pretty easy to understand why he eventually joined the Mike Brown-led team. In early July, the veteran agreed to a one-year veteran minimum deal with the franchise he grew up rooting for. So far, Drummond is averaging 4.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest.

Related: Knicks superfan Tracy Morgan reveals why he cried during championship parade: “They never got to see this”