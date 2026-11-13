California likes to present itself as a sunny paradise where everyone wants to live. The problem? There aren’t nearly enough homes. And that has created plenty of challenges over the years.

Back in 2023, the state finally came up with a plan to tackle the problem. Not everyone was willing to play along, though.

Enter Stephen and Ayesha Curry, who tried to change the game.

One of America’s richest towns

At the time, the Currys — Steph, Ayesha and their three kids, Riley, Ryan and Canon — called Atherton home.

The family had purchased their estate there in December 2020. What does a reported $30 million buy in that part of the Bay Area?

Seven bedrooms. Nine bathrooms. Nearly 17,800 square feet on 1.7 acres. A pool and cabana, too.

Atherton (home to about 7,000 people) is one of the richest ZIP codes in America. Most homes there are spread out over an acre. Or more.

Atherton is also where the town, pushed by the state, wanted to make room for up to 16 townhomes.

The plan?

Finally do its share in California’s affordability crisis.

A carefully worded letter

The proposed development centered on 23 Oakwood. A roughly 1.5-acre property with just one house on it. The town wanted to change its zoning. Make room for three-story townhomes, too. The catch? They would sit right behind the Currys’ backyard.

The star couple wasn’t having it, though. Steph and Ayesha made that clear in a letter to the town.

“Safety and privacy,” it read, “for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home. With the density being proposed for 23 Oakwood, there are major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety with three-story townhomes looming directly behind us.”

Their ask?

“We kindly ask that the Town adopts the new Housing Element without the inclusion of 23 Oakwood. Should that not be sufficient for the State, we ask that the Town commits to investing in considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family’s property,” they wrote.

The sign-off read “Thanks and God Bless.”

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The aftermath

January 31 was the deadline. That afternoon, the council voted to approve its housing plan. And 23 Oakwood remained part of it. Owner David Arata could build his 16 townhomes. Or stick with the single-family home already on the property. His call. Not the Currys’.

The Palo Alto Daily Post’s Emily Mibach summed it up the next day. A basketball analogy included.

“Steph Curry may be the greatest when it comes to shooting three-pointers,” she wrote, “but he shot an air ball when it comes to influencing Atherton housing policy.”

Ultimately, Atherton’s plan wasn’t certified until May 2025. And 23 Oakwood? Still on the list.

Fast forward a year.

The Currys sold their Selby Lane home. An off-market deal worth $29.1 million. Some have tied that to this season possibly being Steph’s last with the Golden State Warriors.

Related: Stephen Curry warns Nick Young and Gilbert Arenas to keep Ayesha’s name out of their mouths