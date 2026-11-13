Indiana Fever wing Sophie Cunningham has never been hesitant to speak about perceived double standards between the WNBA and NBA. This issue has become more noticeable of late, with the women’s professional league enjoying exponential growth.

The eight-year veteran out of Missouri has spoken on various issues, including pay disparity between the two leagues and how WNBA players are being portrayed in the media.

While progress has been made on several fronts, Cunningham is still batting for the WNBA to receive fair treatment as it looks to sustain the growth it has enjoyed over the past few seasons.

Great clips, bad clips

Cunningham had the opportunity to discuss the perceived unfair treatment the WNBA is receiving vis-à-vis the NBA on her “No Hesitation” podcast.

Along with co-host Drew Halen, Cunningham pointed out the apparent double standard in how social media handles blooper clips involving players from the two leagues. While miscues by NBA players rarely receive the same level of attention, those involving WNBA players are widely circulated and often milked for all they are worth.

However, Sophie was quick to clarify that her comments were not intended to take a dig at NBA players but rather to highlight a common occurrence in how the two leagues are covered.

“It’s just funny because we talk about in the NBA, I feel like all you typically see is like really great clips because they’re phenomenal athletes, but in the WNBA media, you rarely ever see like the great clips. You always see the bad clips,” Cunningham said.

“And so when I saw that, I was like, ‘Hey, you guys do it, too.’ And so I just want to throw that out there. And so that’s why we kind of, it’s not a highlight. And I’m not dissing them, but I just feel like everyone’s like, ‘Oh, the NBA never has possessions like that.’ I’m like, ‘No, they do. It’s just harder to find on social media,'” she added.

Cunningham gained the most followers online

While the WNBA continues to deal with “unflattering” coverage, Cunningham, for her part, has generally fended it off and gained more following on social media this year.

According to a recently released report by branding and social media expert Brendan Kaminsky, Cunningham added 2,952,195 Instagram followers between May 8 and November 2, taking her account from 1.4 million to over 4.3 million. That was more than the next 49 most-followed WNBA players combined, who gained 1.9 million followers over the same period.

Her new followers were more than some of the NBA’s top stars, including New York Knicks All-Star and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, who had the most new followers, with 1,054,241.

Cunningham’s appeal as a sports celebrity was significantly enhanced by the attention she received for the various issues she was involved in, both on and off the court, including the finger-pointing with former teammate DeWanna Bonner and the debate over transgender athletes in women’s sports.

Related: “He’s out there freaking killing it” – Sophie Cunningham laughs off Stephen A. Smith’s “three white boys” Lakers criticism

Sophie is pushing forward

Cunningham is coming off a season that she admitted could have been better. She remained a key part of the Fever’s rotation off the bench and went on to average 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 41.9 percent from three-point territory.

Cunningham is currently an unrestricted free agent but is open to returning to Indiana and playing alongside All-Star guard Caitlin Clark. But she is looking to expand her game and have more playing time to further showcase what she is capable of.

Comparisons between the NBA and WNBA are likely to persist, but the women’s league deserves a fair shake and the opportunity to shine on its own merits as it continues to build its identity.

Related: “He makes $50M a year. I make $700K” – Sophie Cunningham pushes back on Luka Doncic comparison