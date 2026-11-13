The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a good start in the ongoing NBA season. However, some observers believe they could still benefit from a few roster adjustments to round things out.

Following their 144-140 double-overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday, the Pistons won their second straight and improved to 8-3. They currently sit at third place in the Eastern Conference, behind the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers.

All-Star guard Cade Cunningham led Detroit to the dig-deep road victory over Washington, finishing with a career-high 52 points to go along with 11 assists.

Six other players scored in double digits to make up for the absence of big man Jalen Duren, who is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury.

Markkanen fit

For former NBA player Tim Hardaway, while the Pistons already feature a competitive squad, getting additional help to take them over the hump would not be a bad idea. He believes one-time All-Star Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz could be an effective addition to Detroit’s lineup.

The Miami Heat legend made his case for Markkanen as a possible Piston on the “Crossover Podcast,” underscoring that the Finnish star’s ability to create shots for himself as well as his seven-foot frame and mobility would give Detroit more flexibility on both ends.

“He would be a good addition. I’m gonna tell you this. Markkanen could put his back to the basket and make something and he can shoot the ball and he can take one or two dribbles off the dribble. And he’s seven feet,” Hardaway said.

However, Hardaway admitted that getting the services of Markkanen would be a difficult proposition, as the Jazz would likely demand valuable assets in return for their resident star.

Currently, Markkanen is averaging 18.0 points and 6.8 rebounds for the 1-11 Jazz.

Bickerstaff still trusts roster

While the Pistons are missing the services of All-Star center Duren, coach J.B. Bickerstaff still trusts the roster they have, led by Cunningham.

He had good words to say about their All-NBA guard following Cunningham’s explosive game against the Wizards.

“It speaks to who he is; the more you’re around him, the more you respect him for who he is and what his abilities are. To be able to do what he does when the moment gets called on, it’s unique, and it’s special. He never ceases to amaze. He just understands what it takes to get it done and has all the abilities to make those things happen,” Bickerstaff shared.

Cunningham leads a balanced Pistons attack with 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson, Duren, Daniss Jenkins, Paul Reed and John Collins all post 10 points or more per game.

Related: “He makes $50M a year. I make $700K” – Sophie Cunningham pushes back on Luka Doncic comparison

Deeper run

The Pistons are coming off a 60-22 campaign last season, the best for the franchise in 20 years. They, however, fell in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games.

Detroit is now looking to make a deeper run this time around, notwithstanding the highly improved competition in the East, with the Celtics, Sixers, Cavaliers, Miami Heat and defending NBA champions New York Knicks among the teams standing in their way.

Markkanen and other potential acquisitions could certainly strengthen the Pistons, but until any moves materialize, Detroit would be best served continuing to compete and build on its current squad.

Related: Austin Reaves has words for Pistons fan in unexpected courtside confrontation