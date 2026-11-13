The 2003 NBA draft class remains iconic to this day, with a talent pool headlined by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh, among others.

LeBron drew the most attention, becoming a national sensation at just 18 years of age.

That said, plenty of anticipation and excitement surrounded some of the other names, too.

Carmelo Anthony was certainly among them, especially after his one-and-done season at Syracuse University.

As a freshman, he averaged 22.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals, playing a pivotal role in leading the men’s basketball team to an NCAA championship. Not looking to waste any time, he declared for the 2003 draft and landed with the Denver Nuggets as the third overall pick.

Making an impact from the get-go, Anthony changed the Nuggets’ fortunes as a franchise, something former teammate and NBA veteran Kenyon Martin saw firsthand.

Joining Melo in Denver

After spending four years with the New Jersey Nets and leading them to back-to-back Finals, Martin found himself in trade discussions.

When it came to picking a destination, he had the Nuggets on his list, largely because he wanted to play alongside a budding talent like Anthony, who was entering his sophomore season.

Nonetheless, Kenyon had closely watched Melo’s rookie season and even felt he deserved Rookie of the Year more than James.

“Didn’t know much about the city of Denver, but knew what Young Melo was becoming. Thought he should have won Rookie of the Year that year, or at least Co-Rookie of the Year. Not to take nothing from what LeBron did? Like, did what he’s supposed to, but nothing else. I think it should have been Co- Rookie of the Year. Melo made the playoffs as a rookie. They got to stand for something,”said Marton, adding how challenging the West was back then as well.

Setting the bar high from the get-go

Carrying the Syracuse momentum forward, it didn’t take Anthony long to fit into the Nuggets system. Etching several stats and feats as a rookie, Melo turned Denver’s fortunes around, leading them to the playoffs for the first time in almost eight years.

Playing all 82 games, Anthony averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals on 42.6 percent shooting from the field. He also helped the Nuggets go from 17 wins to a remarkable 43 wins in his debut season. Though his All-Rookie First Team selection was a no-brainer, many like K-Mart feel Melo should have been named the ROTY.

Surprisingly, the award recipient, LeBron, felt the same way. He once explained how Melo’s rookie year was better than his.

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LeBron didn’t mind changing the name on the trophy

Surely James had an impact as a rookie, but his contributions didn’t lead to a winning record for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who finished with 35 wins. During a 2004 interview with ESPN, when asked who had the better year between him and Carmelo, LeBron didn’t hesitate to name his close friend and draftmate.

“I’d change that trophy for a playoff race anytime. You know, for me, I would have loved to play more games. You know, just going out and competing. The playoffs is a whole different atmosphere. I went to his game, his first-ever playoff game in Denver, to show my support, and you can just see the atmosphere. It’s a totally different atmosphere than the regular season,” stated the former Cavs rookie.

Nevertheless, Anthony earned the league’s respect, eventually becoming one of the most prolific scorers of all time and cementing his legacy as a Top 75 player.

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