Julius Erving was way ahead of his time, because we probably didn’t see someone so athletically gifted before he arrived in the NBA. However, when a player like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was waiting near the basket, even one of the game’s most spectacular finishers had to come up with his most unpredictable move.

According to Dr. J, that’s what was going on in his mind for nearly half of his NBA career or from the moment he and Abdul-Jabbar began sharing the hardwood. Erving made that shocking revelation in his book, “Dr. J: The Autobiography.”

“Sometimes when I went airborne I didn’t even look at the basket. By the 1980s, I was more concerned about finding a way around my hero, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar,” Erving wrote as the caption for a photograph of himself attempting a layup against the Los Angeles Lakers center.

Kareem was already “the” guy when Dr. J arrived in the NBA

To hear Dr. J refer to Abdul-Jabbar as a “hero” was not a surprise at all.

Abdul-Jabbar had already established himself as one of basketball’s dominant forces before Erving entered the NBA in 1976 following the merger. At the time, Dr. J was coming in as a household name in the ABA, but he was also a huge fan of Kareem.

For Erving, Abdul-Jabbar represented a different standard of greatness. While Dr. J dazzled with creativity and athleticism, “Cap” defined what sustained and consistent dominance meant.

Dr. J proved that he could outshine Kareem

Right after he joined the Philadelphia 76ers, Erving’s rivalry with Abdul-Jabbar officially began. Since then, Dr. J had always wanted to not just beat Abdul-Jabbar and the Lakers but also outshine him, especially in mid-air.

Erving’s timeline was also precise. It was during the 1980 NBA Finals when he pulled off one of the most iconic mid-air highlights in the history of the game. On the wrong end of that play was none other than Abdul-Jabbar.

In Game 4, Erving drove along the baseline and appeared to have run out of room as he attacked the basket for another electrifying finish. Kareem stepped across to challenge the attempt, but instead of getting a successful block, the legendary center was put on a poster by Dr. J.

Already airborne, Erving maneuvered behind the backboard before extending his right arm towards the hoop for a reverse layup. That moment has been ingrained in the memories of NBA fans since then.

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Erving considers Kareem the GOAT

The rivalry between Erving and Abdul-Jabbar did not begin and end with trying to beat each other play after play. They competed for the same goal and faced each other in the Finals three times. Kareem and the Lakers won the first two in 1980 and 1982, while Erving and the Sixers finally snagged one in 1983.

Years after their playing days were over, Dr. J made it clear that he had always had the utmost respect and admiration for Abdul-Jabbar. In fact, he even considers Abdul-Jabbar as the GOAT.

“As a pro, you kind of condition to not put anybody that far ahead of you, and Kareem was always the guy standing in my way,” Erving once reflected.

“I was always in his shadow because of the years in which we played, and we overlapped… So, any individual records that I got, I always felt that’s when I got it. I got some recognition he didn’t get because I was MVP and he wasn’t and so personally, that was the guy who I look at as probably the GOAT,” he continued.

Related: “That’s not an insignificant feat” – Julius Erving on why reaching multiple NBA Finals without winning deserves respect