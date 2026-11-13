You can’t become an NBA player without confidence. If you don’t believe in yourself, it’s hard to work and improve enough to reach that level.

If you happen to be lucky enough to make it to the NBA, that kind of confidence will give you the “cojones” to shoot when it matters the most in the clutch. While that is mostly already ingrained in players — either they have it, or they don’t — part of it comes from their coach. When the coach gives you freedom to create and make mistakes, it is a lot easier to seal the deal.

Of course, the players are the ones who perform on the court. But the coach decides which ones he trusts the most.

One of the great examples of head coaches’ calmness and belief in people resulting in wins is Dean Smith at the University of North Carolina. One of his players at the time, Matt Doherty, recalled how a simple approach helped Smith win his first title in 1982.

In Smith’s eyes, being down one point at the end of the game was good

Not many coaches can stay totally calm when they’re losing a close game. Especially not if it is an NCAA championship game.

But Smith was different. Partly because he had two of the best NBA prospects on the team, James Worthy and Michael Jordan. And partly because of the psychological aspect Dean obviously had. As Doherty remembered, he encouraged everyone that they were going to win.

“He never won a national Championship before. Thirty-two seconds to go. We’re down one, I think. Timeout. He says, ‘We’re where we wanna be, all right. We’ve got this, we got this? We’re down one with 32 seconds to go. This is what we’re gonna do.’ And then he went up to every one of us and said, ‘If you’re open, knock it down,'” said Doherty.

The ball ended up with Jordan – the championship was secured

If you were to ask any person who knows at least a little something about basketball, they would say Jordan is the guy they will trust the most to win them a game. 42 years ago, that wasn’t the case. It was team basketball and everyone had to be ready to shoot in the closing moments. Smith didn’t doubt anyone, not even Doherty, who gave him a valid reason seconds before.

But in the end, after outsmarting the opponents, the ball ended up in Jordan’s hands. And the rest was history.

“I just missed a big foul shot and he said that to me. So he’s giving me confidence. And then we move the ball around and here’s this skinny freshman Wilmington North Carolina that catches the ball 17 seconds to go in front of 63 000 people and hits the game winning shot to win Dean Smith his first National Championship,” explained Doherty.

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MJ became the best ever

Like Phil Jackson, Smith can say Jordan had a huge impact on his career. Out of two NCAA Championships, MJ secured one. The only difference between him and Phil was Jordan’s status.

On the Chicago Bulls, it was clear as day that Jordan was going to end the game no matter what. In college, Michael was forced to take the last shot on the team, despite not being the first option.

And as for MJ, it would be wrong to say that Smith gave him that self-confidence. But his approach definitely helped Michael become what he became. The best basketball player of all time.

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