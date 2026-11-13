When you hear “Jerry West” and “hospital” in the same sentence, your mind might go straight to his bruising and physical playing days.

However, if you know something about West’s life, which ended in June 2024, you might think of a different moment. An offseason when he was no longer a player, but a general manager for the Los Angeles Lakers.

An exhausting period

By the mid-1990s, the Lakers were “just” one of many franchises. If you had told people then that the Showtime era had only been a few years earlier, they probably wouldn’t have believed you. Having said that, West knew something really had to give.

Part of that very vision came into focus in June of 1996.

West watched a 17-year-old Kobe Bryant work out at Inglewood High before the upcoming draft. The first session alone left him floored. A couple of days later, Bryant came back for one final look. This time he was supposed to go one-on-one against Michael Cooper.

West told Cooper, the former Lakers defensive backbone now on staff as an assistant coach, to make it hard on him. It didn’t matter, though. A young Black Mamba sliced left, twirled right, dunked and glided through the whole thing.

Thirty minutes. West had seen enough. That night, the point guard icon told owner Jerry Buss they had just found the best player in the draft.

The other piece? It wore number 34 and came from Orlando, Florida.

West had been working on Shaquille O’Neal for months. Mostly phone calls, as he later recalled. Calls that had little to do with the game of basketball.

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West gave everything he had and then some

Shaq would go down as the most coveted free agent of his generation. He’d eventually sign a seven-year, $120 million deal with the Purple & Gold. As for Bryant, a draft-day trade sent Vlade Divac to the Charlotte Hornets. In return, the Lakers got the draft rights to the basketball phenom out of Lower Merion High School.

West was behind it all. He wheeled and dealt. So much, in fact, that it took quite a toll on him.

“I was just emotionally spent and exhausted… One day I went to see the doctor, and he said the day after that, ‘We’re going to have to put you in a hospital.’ And I was there for three days,” the 1969 Finals MVP reflected.

The Logo always described himself as a high-energy person. Even someone like that can feel the energy ebb away when everything gets poured into deals like these.

In the end, it took West roughly two weeks to recover. Or at least to get enough energy back to function at something close to his usual level. When the former Lakers GM did, what he had built was already taking shape. It was a strong sign. Nobody, however, knew just how great it would become.

By the early 2000s, that was all the more clear.

The Purple & Gold were a dynasty again. They won consecutive championships and eventually three in total. You do not need to guess which two players made that happen.

Bryant and O’Neal, the superstar duo West once poured everything, and then some, into bringing together in L.A.

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