After spending two seasons in the NBA playing for the Orlando Magic, Croatian center Mario Kasun decided it was time to return to Europe. Sharing the same position with Dwight Howard quickly proved to be mission impossible and after 73 appearances, he realized it was time to head back overseas.

European powerhouse Barcelona was his next destination. It was a team that had climbed to the top of Europe just a few years earlier and intended to return there by signing Kasun.

Kasun was shocked by the power Messi allegedly possessed back then

Kasun didn’t play much, primarily due to heart problems that forced him into surgery. During that period, however, he had enough time to understand how things worked there and he was particularly shocked by the power that, according to his claims, soccer superstar Lionel Messi already possessed back then.

“Bro, Messi was what he was, a God in football, but he was like a God in the mafia world. A friend of mine is in real estate; you want to sign for Barcelona, you gotta do this and this,” Kasun said on the “Jao Mile TV” podcast.

“You want to buy a property, you gotta buy it from my friend. That is your sympathetic, nice guy. That’s how the stories go. The absolute boss [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic got kicked out of Barcelona because he didn’t want to ride along with Messi. Messi, man. With all that money, millions and you’re still messing with that kind of bulls—t.”

Messi was only beginning his domination at the time

The Argentine wizard with the ball, who has spent the last three seasons playing for Inter Miami CF and led Argentina to the final for the second consecutive time at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup on North American soil, was still just a wunderkind back then.

Kasun stayed in Catalonia for two seasons, during which he looked like the best center in Europe at times, and at other times like someone ready only for crumbs from the coach. During that period, who many consider the greatest athlete of all time was just beginning his dominance.

Although he has been defined throughout his career by a quiet persona given his public appearances, Kasun’s claims cast a heavy shadow over the Messi we have come to know over his more than 20-year career. Of course, it’s just words from one man; it’s not really possible to prove something like this, but it still makes you wonder.

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Messi’s persona was nothing like what Kasun claimed

As a reminder, Messi arrived in Barcelona as a 13-year-old and left the club 21 years later as the all-time leading scorer and assist leader in club history, with four Champions League titles and 10 Spanish League championships, alongside six out of a total of eight Ballon d’Or awards won during his time playing for Barcelona.

As such, it is clear he held godlike status across the entire region of Catalonia. Still, it is hard to imagine someone of his public demeanor getting tangled up in underworld dealings, though when it comes to elite athletes, you truly never say never.

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