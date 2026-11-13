Jeremy Lin might be the change-of-pace type of analyst the fans are looking for. What he recently did on “NBA Today” is a good example.

The former 6’3″ guard didn’t just break down the game for fans.

Lin actually got up and demonstrated what he was talking about, even throwing in a little trick of his own.

Cleveland found an answer

The crew discussed the New York Knicks’ matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. On paper, it looked fairly predictable. The reigning champions versus a team that had gotten off to a rough start.

The Cavs had other ideas, though. They walked away with a 115-107 win.

Again, Kenny Atkinson’s roster has not exactly lived up to expectations so far. James Harden has been a big part of that. The veteran signed a contract extension this summer but has done little to justify it. His scoring numbers say as much. 16.7 points a game. Just 39 percent from the field.

To make matters worse, The Beard has looked lost on several possessions. Or simply uninterested. That has been particularly noticeable on the defensive end for the Cavs.

Lin revisits a familiar Rockets move

It was a different story for Harden against the Knicks, though.

He finished with 32 points and four assists.

The Beard shot an efficient 64.3 percent from the field and hit two threes. One of them — a step-back over Josh Hart, to be exact — caught Lin’s attention.

Before taking a closer look at it, though, he pointed out that Harden had already been using it when the two played together in Houston. Back then and today as well, the one-time NBA champion said, “They cannot stop it.”

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Explaining the move behind the shot

What makes Harden’s step-back (still) so unstoppable? Lin broke it down.

The Beard is looking for one of two things on the move. He wants to freeze the defender or force a lean.

The 2018 MVP keeps the ball in his right hand and likes going right to left between his legs. Most defenders give him space because he can get to the rim so quickly. Slower guards and big men are especially reluctant to get too close. They know he can create in the paint, Lin explained.

He then brought in former NBA champion Danny Green to demonstrate.

With space, the Beard tries to lull defenders to sleep. He dribbles casually into the step-back. Just enough to freeze the defender and leave him unable to recover.

“If he’s going up against, you know, an athletic guard, a great defender like DG was, he’s more pressed up into you. He’s really trying to get a lean and to do that, he’s gonna sell drive left. So he’s really just going to lean forward, give a little right shoulder to get him to lean and then he’s right back into that step-back,” Jeremy explained.

Hart? That’s exactly what happened with the Knicks forward defending him.

Ultimately, Lin even showed his former Rockets backcourt partner a different wrinkle.

With Green standing in as the defender, he suggested going between the legs before stepping into a shot. A move he told Harden, “You haven’t put this one in the bag yet.”

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