Imagine having every NBA player in history at your disposal. No salary cap restrictions or limitations whatsoever. Just pick one guy to start your team and build from there. It’s the kind of hypothetical that can spark endless debates among basketball fans.

Phil Jackson had a pretty straightforward answer to the question, though. Despite winning six championships with Michael Jordan, the Zen Master believed there was someone better suited for the job as the ultimate team foundation.

Jackson’s surprising choice

Apparently, the 11-time NBA coaching champion knew Jordan’s game better than anyone. He was credited as the “MJ whisperer,” the genius who unlocked His Airness’ game and brought it to another level. Six rings, six Finals MVPs, scoring titles and regular-season MVPs can’t be argued.

However, Jackson’s appreciation for greatness extended beyond the players he coached.

Having spent decades around the game as a player and coach, Phil understood there were different ways to lead a team. And when choosing the ideal player to build around, one particular legend stood above everyone else in his eyes.

“In my estimation, the guy that has to be there would be Bill Russell. He has won 11 championships as a player,” Jackson said in an interview with Time. “That’s really the idea of what excellence is, when you win championships.”

Jackson’s playing career actually overlapped with Russell‘s final two seasons in the NBA. Phil was a rookie in 1967 for the New York Knicks, so he had the opportunity to see the Boston Celtics legend firsthand. He wasn’t just romanticizing a player from a bygone era.

Despite cynics undervaluing Russell’s achievements, the fact remains that he won 11 championships over his 13 seasons in the league. The Celtics could’ve gone 12 for 13 if not for Russell’s foot injury in the 1958 Finals. Only the Wilt Chamberlain-led 1967 Philadelphia 76ers convincingly beat the Celtics in the Division Finals and that was just one time.

In short, the guy was a winner through and through. And for Jackson, that was as good a reason as any to pick Russell even over Jordan.

In Bill’s own words

One of the biggest criticisms of Russell was his limited offensive game. The five-time NBA MVP was a career 56.1 percent foul-line shooter and shot 44 percent from the field in his career. Compared to other great centers, that’s simply not impressive.

But judging Russell solely off his percentages would be missing the point. “Whiskers” was a phenomenal athlete, an adept passer, and could flat-out dominate the glass. He even described himself as the first “vertical” player because of how he used his leaping ability to his advantage.

“I could kick the net and jump up and touch the top of the backboard. I introduced the vertical game to basketball,” Russell declared.

“I know I was a great player, but I was not a great player on just one half of the court,” he continued. “Maybe my view is wrong, but I feel very strongly that to say I was a great defensive player diminishes my achievement. They say, ‘Oh, he was a great shot blocker,’ but, in reality, I was as good, if not better, offensively. I had a complete game.”

Russell as an offensive threat? Get out of here. The guy never averaged 20 points in a season. The last year he played, he couldn’t average 10. But according to Russell, there is more to offense than just putting the ball through the basket. Besides, he never needed to do that playing with seven other guys hitting double digits.

“The first year after I retired, John (Havlicek)said he missed me more on offense than defense, and that was very gratifying,” admitted Russell. “I could have run any of our plays from any spot on the floor. That was very important to me, and it came in very handy when I coached, because if one of the guys were having difficulty I could understand the problem. Also, if I knew all the plays from any spot on the floor, the coordination had to be better.”

Related: “A fight is coming with it” – Kenyon Martin on why nobody dared to haze him when he was a rookie

A coach’s dream

Hearing the man himself assess his game, it’s no wonder why coaches like Jackson would bend over backward for a player like Russell. He understood his role and made his teammates better, all in the name of winning.

Russell was the kind of player who makes everything easier for everyone around him. He never cared much about individual recognition, and he didn’t need touches to be effective. Those qualities were invaluable when building a team, so it’s easy to see why Jackson went in that direction.

Well, with 11 rings to show for it, that choice makes plenty of sense.

Related: “He had to be carried by two teammates” – Phil Jackson recalls how Michael Jordan refused to take a night off